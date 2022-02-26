  • Facebook
    Ukrainian man survives after Russian tank ran over his car (Watch)

    The tank rolls over the automobile, with a woman in the video screaming in terror. The tank remained atop the truck for a few seconds before backing up and turning around. Near the end of the video, several gunshots can be heard.

    Kyiv, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
    A viral video showing what seems to be a Russian Strela-10 tank deliberately smashing a vehicle on the streets of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, has generated fury throughout the world. The tank is shown travelling along a four-lane road before making a quick bend towards an oncoming automobile in the footage, which was released on Twitter. The tank then rolls over the automobile, with a woman in the video screaming in terror. The tank remained atop the truck for a few seconds before backing up and turning around. Near the end of the video, several gunshots can be heard.

    There are different claims about who drove the tank, which is utilised by both Russian and Ukrainian military. Pro-Russian "saboteurs" are said to have stolen the tank and were subsequently killed by Ukrainian military.

     

    According to a witness, the tank driver's actions were deliberate. "I saw an armoured truck, and there was automatic fire," claimed Viktor Berbash, a resident of Kyiv, according to The Sun. "And here was this automobile, possibly with an anti-aircraft gun on it," he added.

    The driver miraculously survived the terrifying experience. Another video shared on Twitter showed people attempting to free the elderly driver from the wreckage of his car. While the man appeared to be conscious and able to move, it is unclear whether he was injured.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
