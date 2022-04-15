Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine war: Russian lead warship Moskva sinks in Black Sea, confirms Russia | 10 updates

    Following multiple reports, the Russian ally has warned NATO that Russia will deploy nuclear weapons if Sweden and Finland join the US-led military alliance.

    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Apr 15, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

    A Russian lead warship, hit by the Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship missile, sank in the Black Sea on Thursday, Kyiv confirmed. The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 51s day. The Moskva had 500 crew members aboard, and due to fire, all the members were evacuated. The Russian defence military was reported by AP news stating that the ship sank due to stormy sea conditions. 'Big Blow to Russia' the United States has called the update. However, it is still not confirmed that a missile certainly hit the warship.

    Update:

    1) Joe Biden stated that he is "ready to visit" war-torn Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent reported, citing a US reporter. On Wednesday, following some reports, it stated that Washington is preparing to send its top US officials to Ukraine. 

    2) As per Reuters, loud explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv. Also, in the southern city of Kherson, the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk and the eastern city of Kharkiv, the explosion was heard.

    3) Over the rising food prices, the envoys of the US and Russia argued at the UN. While talking at the UN Security Council meeting, as per reports, US Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stated that Yemen is highly impacted due to the wheat price rise and insufficient imports from Ukraine. In reply, Dmitry Polyansky, Russian deputy UN ambassador, said that if the US wishes to help the world prevent a food crisis, they should lift the sanctions imposed by them, their sanctions of choice indeed. Developing nations will instantly feel the difference, he added.

    4) The UN stated on Thursday that nearly 5 million people had fled the war-hit Ukraine, as per reports.

    5) Following the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the present failure could lead Russian president Vladimir Putin to turn to a nuclear weapon (CIA). As per reports of AFP, the CIA's director William Burns was quoted stating that with the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership and the military setback they suffered, no one can dismiss the threat posed by the possible resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons. 

    6) Following multiple reports, the Russian ally has warned NATO that Russia will deploy nuclear weapons if Sweden and Finland join the US-led military alliance.

    7) As per Reuters, the head of the Kyiv region police, Andriy Nyebytov, stated that it seems more horrors of war crimes have been revealed in Ukraine every day. They're uncovering horrific things, buried and concealed bodies of people who were tortured and shot and who died due to mortar and artillery fire,

    8) As per Kyiv, nearly 19,800 security personnel from Russia have died in the seven weeks of the war. 

    9) In recent, the UK Ministry of defence tweeted that the combination of broad missile and artillery strikes and preparations to concentrate forces for an offensive shows a throwback to traditional Russian military doctrine
     
    10) The war has advanced in Ukraine's eastern region after Russia failed to capture Kyiv. 

    Also Read: Over 1000 Ukraine troops surrender in Mariupol, claims Russia

    Also Read: Moskva, flagship of Russian Black Sea fleet, on fire after missile-hit

    Also Read: Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troopers surrender in Mariupol, claims Russia's defence ministry

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
