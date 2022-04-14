Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Moskva, flagship of Russian Black Sea fleet, on fire after missile-hit

    First Published Apr 14, 2022, 9:14 AM IST

    Ukrainian forces said they hit the cruiser with two Neptune anti-ship missiles. 

    Image: File photo of the Moskva missile cruiser

    Russia's defence ministry has stated that the missile cruiser 'Moskva',  the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, has been 'seriously damaged' after Ukrainian forces said they hit the ship with two missiles. 

    Moskva was leading naval assaults on Ukraine. There was a fire on board the warship following the attack which caused the ammunition on the ship to detonate. The ship has reportedly been seriously damaged. However, the Russians have not confirmed if the Moskva has sunk.

    The crew of the Moskva, estimated to be a little over 500, has been evacuated. Moskva entered service in 1983 under the name 'Glory'. The warship received its present name in 1996. One of the biggest weapon systems on this cruiser is the P-1000 Vulkan missile launchers, and there are 16 of them on board.

    Moskva made headlines when Ukrainian border guards on Zmiinyi Island, also known as Serpent or Snake Island, had told the cruiser and its crew to "go f*** yourself" when they were told over the radio to surrender. Russian forces reportedly bombarded the island soon after, killing all 13 border guards.

    Image: A Neptune anti-ship missile being fired. Photograph: Ukraine Defence Forces

    According to reports, the Ukrainians used two Neptune anti-ship missiles to target the Moskva. Reports suggest that the Ukrainian forces used Turkish-made armed TB2 drones to distract the Moskva before unleashing the Neptune missiles.

    The Neptune, which has a maximum range of 300 kilometres, uses an inertial navigation system to reach its designated target area and then switches to an active radar seeker to find and destroy its target.

    Moskva is the second Russian warship to be damaged during the 50-day invasion of Ukraine. A landing ship sank off the Ukrainian port city of Berdiansk.

    The targeting of Moskva, which experts say is a major blow for the Russian defence forces, came on the day US President Joe Biden authorized additional military aid worth $800 million for Ukraine. Russia, meanwhile, has stepped up its fatal assaults on the eastern city of Kharkiv. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We got him New York mayor after Brooklyn subway attack suspect s arrest gcw

    'We got him': New York mayor after Brooklyn subway attack suspect's arrest

    18 yr old US teen accepted to 27 colleges earns Rs 30 crore in scholarships gcw

    18-yr-old US teen accepted to 27 colleges, earns Rs 30 crore in scholarships

    Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troopers surrender in Mariupol, claims Russia's defence ministry - adt

    Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troopers surrender in Mariupol, claims Russia's defence ministry

    As COVID cases soar Indian consulate in Shanghai closes in person services gcw

    As COVID cases soar, Indian consulate in Shanghai closes in-person services

    Nawaz Sharif likely to return to Pakistan post Eid as Shehbaz Sharif orders diplomatic passport reports gcw

    Nawaz Sharif likely to return to Pakistan post Eid as PM Shehbaz orders diplomatic passport

    Recent Stories

    Four arrested for gang-raping Bengal monitor lizard in Maharashtra - adt

    Four arrested for gang-raping Bengal monitor lizard in Maharashtra

    We got him New York mayor after Brooklyn subway attack suspect s arrest gcw

    'We got him': New York mayor after Brooklyn subway attack suspect's arrest

    The Kardashians' out today: Kim Kardashian's new show on Hulu, Disney Plus, but not for India RBA

    'The Kardashians' out today: Kim Kardashian's new show on Hulu, Disney Plus, but not for India

    KGF: Chapter 2 movie review: Yash gives 'goosebumps' to fans as 'Rocky Bhai', netizens call it best sequel RBA

    KGF: Chapter 2 movie review: Yash gives 'goosebumps' to fans as 'Rocky Bhai', netizens call it best sequel

    Baisakhi 2022 Wishes and messages to share on Facebook WhatsApp with family gcw

    Baisakhi 2022: Wishes and messages to share on Facebook, WhatsApp with family

    Recent Videos

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon