Moskva, flagship of Russian Black Sea fleet, on fire after missile-hit

Ukrainian forces said they hit the cruiser with two Neptune anti-ship missiles.

Image: File photo of the Moskva missile cruiser

Russia's defence ministry has stated that the missile cruiser 'Moskva', the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, has been 'seriously damaged' after Ukrainian forces said they hit the ship with two missiles.

Moskva was leading naval assaults on Ukraine. There was a fire on board the warship following the attack which caused the ammunition on the ship to detonate. The ship has reportedly been seriously damaged. However, the Russians have not confirmed if the Moskva has sunk.

The crew of the Moskva, estimated to be a little over 500, has been evacuated. Moskva entered service in 1983 under the name 'Glory'. The warship received its present name in 1996. One of the biggest weapon systems on this cruiser is the P-1000 Vulkan missile launchers, and there are 16 of them on board.

Moskva made headlines when Ukrainian border guards on Zmiinyi Island, also known as Serpent or Snake Island, had told the cruiser and its crew to "go f*** yourself" when they were told over the radio to surrender. Russian forces reportedly bombarded the island soon after, killing all 13 border guards.