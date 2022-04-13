Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troopers surrender in Mariupol, claims Russia's defence ministry

    The soldiers surrendered near the Mariupol Metallurgical Plant, named after Illich, a giant steel factory, as per the ministry. 
     

    Team Newsable
    Moscow, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 3:36 PM IST

    Russian defence ministry on Wednesday stated that more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol, a major port city in eastern Ukraine that the Russian military has besieged for over a month. 

    The ministry, in its statement, stated that in the Mariupol city, nearly 1,026 Ukrainian servicemen of the 36th marine brigade voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered. As per the ministry, the soldiers surrendered near the Mariupol Metallurgical Plant, named after Illich, a big steel factory. 

    Among the soldiers, there were 162 officers and 47 women, the ministry further added. 

    Closely 100 were wounded. Russia is believed to be attempting to link occupied Crimea and Moscow-based separatist territories Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbas. It has already laid siege to Mariupol at the start of its military operation.

    On Tuesday, Ukraine's officials stated that the fugitive pro-Russian lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, who is considered Russia's nearest supporter in the country, had been caught. According to press reports, 67-year-old business billionaire Medvedchuk is one of Ukraine's wealthiest people and has strong ties to Moscow. 

    In an early morning video message, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated to his Russian counterpart that they are ready to swap Medvedchuk with Ukraine's girls and boys in Russia's custody. 

    Hours earlier, Putin vowed that Russia would continue the operation in east Ukraine until it achieved its primary goal. Putin also claimed that the photographs and videos from Bucharest and Kyiv were fabricated.

    Putin also warned the West, claiming that isolating Russia is impossible. They don't want to be isolated, and it's challenging to isolate Russia in the modern world.
     
    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 3:36 PM IST
