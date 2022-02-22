  • Facebook
    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky says Kiev considering breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia

    "I have received a request from the foreign ministry to investigate the possibility of severing relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation," Zelensky said, adding that he would now "examine and work on this issue."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kiev, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 5:04 PM IST
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Kiev was considering breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia in response to Russia's recognition of two separatist regions in Ukraine. "I have received a request from the foreign ministry to investigate the possibility of severing relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation," Zelensky said, adding that he would now "examine and work on this issue."

    Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, previously stated that Russia would respond if it maintains its aggressive stance. "We're on our land. We are not afraid of anything or anyone. We owe no one anything. And we're not going to give anything up," Zelensky said in a late-night TV address.

    Zelensky also met with the National Defence and Security Council to discuss the next steps. He also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about how to address the growing crisis. In his speech, he also urged the West to take immediate action in response to Russia's actions. He threatened Moscow with retaliatory sanctions and urged its Western allies to keep their promises.

    In response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognise the independence of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order imposing a number of sanctions on the region. According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, the order prohibits "new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in" the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, which are located in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

    The order also authorises the imposition of sanctions on "any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," according to Psaki, who added that the administration will "announce additional measures related to today's blatant violation of Russia's international commitments" later.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 5:04 PM IST
