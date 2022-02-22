  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US imposes new sanctions on Russia as Putin recognises breakaway Ukraine regions

    The order also provides authority to impose sanctions on “any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine,” Psaki said, adding the administration will later “announce additional measures related to today's blatant violation of Russia's international commitments.”

    Ukraine crisis: US imposes new sanctions on Russia as Putin recognises breakaway Ukraine regions-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Feb 22, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize the independence of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, US President Biden signed an executive order Monday levying a number of sanctions on the region.

    The order bars “new investment, trade and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in” the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic, located in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

    The order also provides authority to impose sanctions on “any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine,” Psaki said, adding the administration will later “announce additional measures related to today's blatant violation of Russia's international commitments.”

    “To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine,” she said.

    The United States and other Western allies are condemning Putin's move as a violation of pro-Western Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

    The Kremlin has for weeks denied plans to attack Ukraine, while at the same time building up an enormous force of troops and heavy weaponry on three sides of the country.

    The United States and its multiple Western allies warn that a full Russian invasion of Ukraine would prompt crippling economic sanctions.

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated US calls for Americans to depart Ukraine immediately, adding that the security situation remains unpredictable and may deteriorate with little notice.

    He is slated to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday at the State Department.

    The nation’s top diplomat had previously agreed to a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week. A senior Biden administration official declined Monday night to say if the meeting was still scheduled and referred questions on the matter to the State Department.

    Russia has amassed roughly 190,000 forces near the Ukrainian border, and Biden on Friday said he is “convinced” Putin has decided to invade. Top Biden administration officials, though, have been pushing Moscow to pursue a diplomatic route rather than war. 

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Biden and Putin agree for a summit if Russia does not invade Ukraine

    Biden and Putin agree for summit if Russia does not invade Ukraine

    US says Russia could invade Ukraine any time Biden to hold meeting today gcw

    US says Russia could invade Ukraine 'any time', Biden to hold meeting today

    Ukraine crisis: US terms Russian claim of troop withdrawal false as 7,000 troops added-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: US terms Russian claim of troop withdrawal ‘false’, claim Russia could attack anytime

    India a strategic partner says White House amid Russia Ukraine crisis gcw

    India a strategic partner, says White House amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Pastor with over 20 years of experience resigns after performing invalid baptisms-dnm

    Pastor with over 20 years of experience resigns after performing ‘invalid’ baptisms

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local body election 2022 results voteshare in your ward

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local body election 2022: How to check results and voteshare in your ward?

    Hollywood Tom Holland winning streak continues Unchartered makes 44.1 million USD over the weekend drb

    Tom Holland’s winning streak continues; Unchartered makes $44.1 million over the weekend

    Sensex crashes over 1,000 pts in opening deals, Nifty falls below 17,000-mark amid rising Ukraine-Russia tensions-dnm

    Sensex crashes over 1,000 pts in opening deals, Nifty falls below 17,000-mark

    Wriddhiman Saha journalist controversy: BCCI to speak to wicketkeeper and investigate claims of threat-ayh

    Saha journalist controversy: BCCI to speak to wicketkeeper and investigate claims of threat

    Tennis Dubai Championships Djokovic clinches first win of year after Australian Open fiasco

    Dubai Championships: Djokovic clinches first win of year after Australian Open fiasco

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results keys missing in counting centres

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

    Video Icon
    up election 2022 Azamgarh 9 dead after having liquor sold at shop of SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Azamgarh: 9 dead after having liquor sold at 'theka' owned by SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Video Icon
    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know

    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know

    Video Icon
    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle on Chennaiyin success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon