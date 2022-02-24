'Remain calm, be safe': Indian Embassy in Ukraine issues new advisory amid Russian invasion

"All those travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, particularly to safer places along the western bordering countries," the advisory said.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has urged Indian nationals living in the conflict-torn eastern European country to "remain calm and safe." The warning comes just hours after an Air India flight bound for Ukraine was forced to return to Delhi after the country closed its airspace due to Russian military operations in two breakaway areas.

"Dear Indians in Ukraine, the current situation in Ukraine is extremely precarious. Please remain calm and safe wherever you are, whether at home, in a hostel, in a hotel, or in transit," the advisory stated which was issued by India's embassy in Ukraine.

"All those travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, particularly to safer places along the western bordering countries," it said, adding that more advisories will be issued if there are any updates.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a "special military operation" to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine. Putin called on Ukraine's military to "lay down its arms" in a televised address.

According to the Russian President, his country has no other option for self-defense. "I've decided to carry out a special military operation," he declared. Putin said his plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories, and he urged people living on today's Ukrainian territory to "independently determine their future."

"We are not going to impose anything on anyone by force," he said, citing NATO's eastward expansion and bringing its military infrastructure closer to Russian borders.

Putin made it clear that Moscow's actions are not motivated by a desire to harm Ukraine's interests. Rather, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia was defending itself against "those who hold Ukraine hostage."

