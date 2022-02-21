  • Facebook
    Russia says border facility destroyed in Ukraine shelling, terms Biden-Putin talks 'premature'

    Tensions are expected to grow as a result of Putin's unexpected announcement of a security council emergency meeting. The United States has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is simply a matter of time and could occur at any time.

    Team Newsable
    Moscow, First Published Feb 21, 2022, 4:31 PM IST
    Russia announced on Monday that shelling in eastern Ukraine's rebel-held territory destroyed a Russian border facility, according to the news agency AFP. The Kremlin stated as Russian President Vladimir Putin has convened an emergency meeting of the Kremlin's Security Council. The Kremlin also eliminated the prospect of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, shortly. According to reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that presuming a meeting will take place soon is a 'premature' judgement. Peskov also stated that at this time, a conversation between foreign ministers should continue, referring to the scheduled meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

    "It is premature to discuss detailed preparations for organising any type of meeting." There is agreement that the engagement should continue at the level of foreign ministers. Of course, if required, the Russian and American presidents can have a phone call or contact via other means. "A summit is feasible if the heads of state deem it acceptable," Peskov was reported by AFP as saying.

    The Russians have insisted that this is false and that they have no such plans. The statement comes despite Russia increasing its military posture along Ukraine's borders. It even broke a pledge to its partner Belarus by continuing military training. Belarus stated last week that no Russian soldiers would remain once the drills were completed, but that option now appears implausible.

    The Kremlin's pronouncements will crush any chances of a diplomatic solution. Ukraine hoped that a Biden-Putin summit would help to defuse tensions. "We hope that the two presidents will leave the room with an agreement about Russia's withdrawal of its military from Ukraine," Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister said.

