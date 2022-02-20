  • Facebook
    Ukraine crisis: Amid Russia’s military buildup, President Zelensky calls for immediate ceasefire

    He also said Ukraine supports peace talks within the Trilateral Contact Group, where Ukraine participates along with Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE).
     

    Ukraine crisis: Amid Russia's military buildup, President Zelensky calls for immediate ceasefire
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 20, 2022, 8:14 PM IST
    With tension running high over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in the eastern part of the country, where clashes between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces have intensified in recent days.

    Zelensky, after a phone call Sunday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, called for a resumption of talks with Russia under OSCE auspices and an immediate ceasefire.

    “We stand for intensifying the peace process. We support the immediate convening of the TCG,” he said, referring to the Trilateral Contact Group, which includes Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE.

    Also read: Ukraine crisis: Russia continues military drills, talks between Macron and Putin underway

    He also said Ukraine supports peace talks within the Trilateral Contact Group, where Ukraine participates along with Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE).

    “We stand for strengthening the peace process. We call for the immediate introduction of the TCG and support for the immediate introduction of a regime of silence,” Zelensky said on Twitter.

    Meanwhile, Ukraine has closed a checkpoint in eastern Donbass region, which is controlled by Russia-backed separatists, as heavy shelling continued in the region. Incidents of shelling across the line dividing government forces and separatists increased sharply last week, reported Reuters.

    Poland, which currently holds the chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), said on Sunday it would convene an extraordinary session of the group's Permanent Council on Ukraine.

    Ukraine requested the session to take place on Monday, according to a letter posted on Twitter by Adam Halacinskie, Poland's permanent representative to the OSCE, a Reuters report read.

    Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” US Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia’s Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine, according to Associated Press (AP) report.

    Also read: Indian Embassy issues new advisory, urges nationals, students to leave Ukraine temporarily

    Also read: Ukraine crisis: Multiple explosions heard in rebel-held Donetsk city, citizens asked to exercise caution

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2022, 8:14 PM IST
