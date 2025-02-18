UAE Weather: Humidity and rain expected tonight, coastal areas to see moderate winds

Humidity is expected tonight and tomorrow morning in some inland areas in Dubai. Coastal and island regions will experience temperatures between 29°C and 25°C, with lows ranging from 18°C to 22°C.

Dubai: The weather across the UAE is expected to be partly to mostly cloudy, with light, scattered rainfall possible. Temperatures are also forecast to decrease today. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), light rain has been observed in areas including Al Ain International Airport, Remah, and Alkhazna in the Al Ain region, as well as in Bada Dafas in the Al Dhafrah region.

The weather tonight is expected to be humid, particularly in some inland areas, with similar conditions continuing into tomorrow morning.

Temperatures along coastal and island areas are predicted to range between 29°C and 25°C, while lows will vary from 18°C to 22°C.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has also forecast light to moderate winds, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h over coastal and island regions.

Rainy weather is expected to persist until Thursday, February 20, with temperatures gradually rising on that day.



