Two Paralympics and guide from Congo reported missing after competing at Paris Games, investigation underway

Two Paralympians from the Republic of Congo, Mireille Nganga and Emmanuel Grace Mouambako, have reportedly gone missing following their participation in the recently concluded Paris Paralympics 2024.

Two Paralympians from the Republic of Congo, Mireille Nganga and Emmanuel Grace Mouambako, have reportedly gone missing following their participation in the recently concluded Paris Paralympics 2024.

According to a New York Post report, the athletes, along with Mouambako’s sighted guide Sharon Victor Loussanga, were last seen at the athletes' village in Saint-Denis on September 5. Their disappearance was only reported two days later by a member of the Congolese delegation, prompting an investigation by French authorities.

Also read: Paris Paralympics 2024 medallists to get Rs 75 lakh for gold, Rs 50 lakh for silver, Rs 30 lakh for bronze

The Bobigny prosecutor’s office, as reported by French newspaper Le Monde, opened an investigation on September 7 into the disappearance of Nganga, Mouambako, and Loussanga. Nganga, a shot putter with a leg impairment, and Mouambako, a blind sprinter, were the sole representatives of Congo at the Paris Games. Nganga had the honor of carrying her country’s flag during the opening ceremonies at Stade de France on August 31, entering the stadium in her wheelchair with the Republic of Congo's flag.

During the Games, Nganga competed in the seated shot put and javelin events but did not record any marks. Mouambako participated in the Men’s 100m T11 event, where he placed fourth in his first-round heat and did not advance to the next round. The trio was notably absent from the closing ceremonies at Stade de France on September 8, raising concerns among officials.

Adding to the mystery, the athletes’ suitcases were reported missing from the athletes' village, although their passports remained with the Congolese delegation, according to the Associated Press. The investigation has not ruled out the possibility of a voluntary disappearance or defection. However, French authorities are also examining potential disturbing elements related to the case.

The situation mirrors several other incidents involving athletes from different countries. Rwandan Paralympics volleyball player Claudine Bazubagira vanished shortly before the opening ceremony after going out to dinner in Courbevoie, a western suburb of Paris. She missed the entire competition.

Also read: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at PT Usha over lack of support at Paris Olympics

Additionally, the vice president of the Eritrean Olympic Committee was reported missing on September 4, having left the athletes' village the previous day. Earlier in the summer, Cuban judoka Dayle Ojeda disappeared before the July 26 opening ceremonies but reappeared weeks later in Spain, where she sought refuge. Ojeda later expressed her intention to compete for Spain at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, telling CiberCuba.com that she now feels “more at ease and confident, looking forward to starting a new life.”

Latest Videos