Turkey ski resort fire claims 76 lives, leaves 51 injured; probe underway

A devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel, a popular ski resort in Bolu, Turkey, claimed 76 lives and left 51 injured. The blaze, which originated in the hotel's restaurant, spread rapidly due to its wooden cladding, engulfing the 12-story building.

Turkey ski resort fire claims 76 lives, leaves 51 injured; probe underway anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 8:21 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 8:22 AM IST

A devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel, a popular ski resort in northwestern Turkey's Kartalkaya, Bolu province, claimed the lives of at least 76 people and left 51 others injured, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday during the busy school semester break, with the resort filled with visitors.

The fire broke out at approximately 3:30 am in the hotel's restaurant and rapidly engulfed the 12-story building. The thick smoke made evacuation difficult for many of the 234 guests staying at the hotel. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

According to Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin, two victims panicked and reportedly jumped from the building, while others tried to escape by climbing down with the help of sheets and blankets.

“People on the upper floors were screaming. They hung down sheets ... some tried to jump,” said Atakan Yelkovan, a guest at the hotel. He also noted the delayed arrival of firefighters, which took about an hour.

NTV reported that the chalet-style wooden cladding of the hotel likely contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. The hotel's cliffside location and its 161-room capacity further hindered firefighting efforts. Television footage revealed extensive damage, with the roof and upper floors destroyed by flames and the lobby heavily scorched.

Authorities have appointed six prosecutors to investigate the incident, and nearby hotels were evacuated as a precaution. Displaced guests have been accommodated across various locations in Bolu province.

Turkey: Fire at Ski Resort Hotel kills at least 10, injures 32; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Donald Trump says he is open to Elon Musk buying TikTok if Tesla CEO wants to do so (WATCH) shk

Donald Trump says he is open to Elon Musk buying TikTok if Tesla CEO wants to do so (WATCH)

Iraq passes CONTROVERSIAL marriage law; sparks concern for Women's right ATG

Iraq passes CONTROVERSIAL marriage law; sparks concern for Women's right

Israel Moroccan national with US Green Card wounds 4 in Tel Aviv stabbing attack, shot dead (WATCH) snt

Israel: Moroccan national with US Green Card wounds 4 in Tel Aviv stabbing attack, shot dead (WATCH)

US President Trump claims $3 trillion investment win on Day 1, predicts $6-7 trillion by week's end (WATCH) anr

US President Trump claims $3 trillion investment win on Day 1, predicts $6-7 trillion by week's end (WATCH)

Will Trump hit China with 10 per cent tariff from next month? Here's what we know anr

Will Trump hit China with 10 per cent tariff from next month? Here's what we know

Recent Stories

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul AJR

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature soaring towards 30 degrees in January? Met office says THIS; Check ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature soaring towards 30 degrees in January? Met office says THIS; Check

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested vkp

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested

All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls shk

All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Videos

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

Video Icon
What Trump Said on H-1B Visa Debate? 'I am on Both Sides But...' | Asianet Newsable

What Trump Said on H-1B Visa Debate? 'I am on Both Sides But...' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Marco Rubio Sworn in as NEW US Secretary of State by JD Vance | Watch | Asianet Newsable

Marco Rubio Sworn in as NEW US Secretary of State by JD Vance | Watch | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Video Icon
Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Video Icon