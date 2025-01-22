Turkey ski resort fire claims 76 lives, leaves 51 injured; probe underway

A devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel, a popular ski resort in Bolu, Turkey, claimed 76 lives and left 51 injured. The blaze, which originated in the hotel's restaurant, spread rapidly due to its wooden cladding, engulfing the 12-story building.

A devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel, a popular ski resort in northwestern Turkey's Kartalkaya, Bolu province, claimed the lives of at least 76 people and left 51 others injured, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday during the busy school semester break, with the resort filled with visitors.

The fire broke out at approximately 3:30 am in the hotel's restaurant and rapidly engulfed the 12-story building. The thick smoke made evacuation difficult for many of the 234 guests staying at the hotel. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

According to Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin, two victims panicked and reportedly jumped from the building, while others tried to escape by climbing down with the help of sheets and blankets.

“People on the upper floors were screaming. They hung down sheets ... some tried to jump,” said Atakan Yelkovan, a guest at the hotel. He also noted the delayed arrival of firefighters, which took about an hour.

NTV reported that the chalet-style wooden cladding of the hotel likely contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. The hotel's cliffside location and its 161-room capacity further hindered firefighting efforts. Television footage revealed extensive damage, with the roof and upper floors destroyed by flames and the lobby heavily scorched.

Authorities have appointed six prosecutors to investigate the incident, and nearby hotels were evacuated as a precaution. Displaced guests have been accommodated across various locations in Bolu province.

