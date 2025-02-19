Trump and Musk accuse Biden of stranding NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore on ISS (WATCH)

Trump and Musk accuse Biden of leaving NASA astronauts stranded on ISS, but astronauts deny feeling abandoned, citing extended stay due to technical issues.

Trump and Musk accuse Biden of stranding NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore on ISS dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 2:45 PM IST


In a joint interview, US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have accused former President Joe Biden of leaving two NASA astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for "political reasons". However, the astronauts themselves have denied feeling abandoned.

Also Read: America will go bankrupt: Elon Musk warns, slams tax waste; Trump backs him

The controversy surrounds the delayed return mission of the two astronauts, who were originally scheduled for an eight-day mission in June but have now been in space for 258 days. Issues with Boeing's Starliner capsule led to the delay, and although Musk's SpaceX launched a Crew Dragon capsule in September to rescue the astronauts, NASA has postponed their return multiple times.

“They got left in space… He [Biden] was going to leave them there. I think he didn’t want the publicity,” Trump said.

Musk criticized the delays, calling them "ridiculous" and stating that "at the president's request, or instruction, we are accelerating the return of the astronauts". NASA announced in December that Wilmore and Williams would remain on the ISS until late March, when a new SpaceX crew arrives.

Contrary to Trump's claims that Biden "abandoned" the astronauts, Williams and Wilmore have denied feeling stranded or abandoned, describing their extended stay as "a little longer than expected." "We don't feel abandoned, we don't feel stuck, we don't feel stranded," Wilmore told CNN.

Also Read: "Sent to hell": Pakistan security forces kill 30 terrorists in South Waziristan, Prez and PM lauds operation

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan set to expel Afghan refugees amid crackdown, warns Afghan embassy ddr

Pakistan set to expel Afghan refugees amid crackdown, warns Afghan embassy

"America will go bankrupt...": Elon Musk criticises high trade deficit, expenditure of tax money ddr

America will go bankrupt: Elon Musk warns, slams tax waste; Trump backs him

Humans have souls? End-of-life brain activity may offer proof! ddr

Humans have souls? End-of-life brain activity may offer proof!

"Sent to hell": Pakistan security forces kill 30 terrorists in South Waziristan, Prez and PM lauds operation dmn

"Sent to hell": Pakistan security forces kill 30 terrorists in South Waziristan, Prez and PM lauds operation

Air Arabia's 'Super Seat Sale': Discounted flights from India to three airports in UAE starting at Rs 5914 one way anr

Air Arabia's 'Super Seat Sale': Discounted flights from India to three airports in UAE starting at Rs 5,914

Recent Stories

Controversy erupts in Kerala after posters of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders paraded on elephants dmn

Controversy erupts in Kerala after posters of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders paraded on elephants (WATCH)

Fortnite X Mortal Combat collab brings Sub-Zero & Scorpion in Chapter 6 Season 2: Date, skins, weapons leaked snt

Fortnite X Mortal Combat collab brings Sub-Zero & Scorpion in Chapter 6 Season 2: Date, skins, weapons leaked

congress mp Shashi Tharoor firm on his stance about Kerala startups, says his article based on data anr

Shashi Tharoor firm on his stance about Kerala startups, says his article based on data

Why were train tickets sold beyond capacity? High Court slams Railways over Delhi stampede ddr

Why were train tickets sold beyond capacity? Court slams Railways, seeks response over Delhi stampede

NIA nabs 2 who leaked sensitive info on Karwar base to Pakistan through honey-trapping shk

NIA nabs 2 who leaked sensitive info on Karwar base to Pakistan through honey-trapping

Recent Videos

Sunidhi Chauhan's Top 10 BLOCKBUSTER Songs – You Can’t Miss This!

Sunidhi Chauhan's Top 10 BLOCKBUSTER Songs – You Can’t Miss This!

Video Icon
Chairman Nripendra Misra Shares Major UPDATES on Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya!

Chairman Nripendra Misra Shares Major UPDATES on Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya!

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS Yogi Adityanath Over Education Crisis in UP! | Asianet Newsable

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS Yogi Adityanath Over Education Crisis in UP! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Gujarat Congress MLAs Chain Themselves in Protest Against US Deportations! | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat Congress MLAs Chain Themselves in Protest Against US Deportations! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav Supports Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Remark, Slams BJP | Mahakumbh 2025

Akhilesh Yadav Supports Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Remark, Slams BJP | Mahakumbh 2025

Video Icon