Trump 2.0: From JD Vance to Elon Musk, key figures poised for major roles in White House

As Donald Trump prepares for his second term in office, several key figures are being considered for high-profile roles in his administration. Trump secured 277 electoral votes as opposed to Kamala Harris 224 electoral votes.

Republican Donald Trump achieved a historic return to the White House, defeating Democratic opponent Kamala Harris despite past challenges, including a criminal conviction and two impeachments on Wednesday. Trump who is 78-years-old will set a record as the oldest individual to take the presidential oath when inaugurated on January 20, making him the 47th president of the United States.

A preview of the incoming Trump administration reveals a unique lineup of individuals poised to assume key roles in the White House, signaling a shift in approach and policy direction:

1. JD Vance

JD Vance, who previously referred to Donald Trump as America's "Hitler," is now poised to take on the role of Vice President in the incoming administration. The 40-year-old author of "Hillbilly Elegy," known for his past criticism of Trump, will make history as the third-youngest person to ever hold the office of Vice President in the United States.

2. Robert Kennedy Jr

Robert Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy, initially ran as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential race. However, he withdrew and endorsed Donald Trump. During his campaign, Trump promised to give RFK Jr. a significant role in healthcare, a sector where Kennedy has advocated for removing fluoride from the US water supply. The 70-year-old, son of former US Attorney General and Senator Robert F. Kennedy, is widely speculated to be a candidate for a cabinet position, with many predicting he could be appointed as the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

3. Elon Musk

In 2022, tech mogul Elon Musk had advised Donald Trump to "hang up his hat and sail into the sunset." However, by 2024, Musk had taken a remarkable turn, playing a key role in Trump’s presidential campaign by investing over $110 million of his personal wealth to support the Republican’s bid. Trump has expressed his intention to ask Musk to conduct a thorough audit of the US government to eliminate wasteful spending. At 53, Musk is also expected to have a significant influence on Trump’s policies regarding space exploration and business.

Others:

Richard Grenell, the former US ambassador to Germany, is being mentioned as a potential candidate for national security advisor or secretary of state in a second Trump administration. Senior campaign aide Susie Wiles, who is widely credited with orchestrating Trump’s political resurgence, could be named White House chief of staff. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is under consideration for Energy Secretary, while Senator Tom Cotton is being eyed for the position of Defense Secretary.

