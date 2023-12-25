Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Trudeau is a pawn, a puppet of aristocratic elites': Vivek Ramaswamy's candid take on Canadian PM (WATCH)

    According to US Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is not a visionary or a shinning intellect but rather a pawn for a managerial class, both within and outside of Canada.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    In a recent one-on-one interview with Ezra Levant at a trucker townhall in Iowa recently, US Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy provided a candid and insightful commentary on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his role as a globalist puppet, and the broader implications for both Canada and the United States. Ramaswamy's observations touch on Trudeau's alleged subservience to a managerial class promoting a trans-national globalist agenda, signaling a potential warning for the future.

    Also read: 'I pledge to withdraw...' Vivek Ramaswamy supports Donald Trump after Colorado court ruling (WATCH)

    Ramaswamy characterized Trudeau as a "preview of coming attractions" and a disciple of Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum. According to Ramaswamy, Trudeau is not a visionary or a shinning intellect but rather a pawn for a managerial class, both within and outside of Canada. This class allegedly exploits figures like Trudeau to advance a trans-national globalist agenda that fundamentally questions self-governance and places decision-making power in the hands of a select group of elites.

    "He's a preview of coming attractions. I use that sarcastically. Unless we course correct here. He's like Klaus Schwab junior sort of a Klaus Schwab disciple. I think he's somebody who's a useful puppet. It's not that this guy is some sort of shinning intellect that he is somewhat a visionary in his own right. He's not. He's a pawn for a managerial class. Both within and outside of Canada," Ramaswamy said.

    He further added, "They use people like him as a pawn to advance a... trans-national globalist agenda that has a single, hegemonic view that is fundamentally skeptical of self-governance, does not believe in people's ability to govern themselves, believes in a worldview where people need to be told what the right way is or isn't to live by a small group of aristocratic elites in the back of palace halls... It's what's alive and well in Canada, unfortunately, today."

    "Trudeau is actually the guy calling the shots is a joke. He's just a puppet, pawn for that deeper what I would call a permanent state," Ramaswamy further noted.

    Also read; 'I am a Hindu, will not fake convert...' says Republican US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (WATCH)

    During the interview, Ramaswamy expressed concern over the Canadian government's handling of the Trucker Freedom Convoy, specifically addressing the alleged "weaponization of the financial system." He pointed out dictatorial measures such as freezing bank accounts and the invocation of quasi-martial law legislation, resulting in a deliberate "blurring of the lines between the private sector and partisan governmental authority." Ramaswamy sees this as a warning for the United States, especially with ongoing debates about the potential use of a central bank digital currency.

    Offering a counter-narrative, Ramaswamy proposed the concept of the 'Great Uprising' as a way to oppose the globalist vision, also known as the 'Great Reset.' He highlighted the defiance of the Canadian truckers as an example of this resistance, suggesting that their actions were a strong statement against a worldview that questions people's ability to govern themselves.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
