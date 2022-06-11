Travelling to United States? Know new rule regarding COVID test requirement

On Twitter, White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed the news, with US media reporting that the testing requirement will be lifted this weekend due to significant pressure from the tourism sector.

The United States stated on Friday that COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for foreign aviation travellers, a significant milestone in the country's progressive relaxation of pandemic restrictions. On Twitter, White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed the news, with US media reporting that the testing requirement will be lifted this weekend due to significant pressure from the tourism sector.

Before boarding their aircraft, all passengers had to present a negative COVID viral test taken shortly before flying – or confirmation of having recovered from the virus in the previous 90 days.

Munoz stated that President Joe Biden's work on vaccinations and treatments was "essential" to reducing travel restrictions, and that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue to study Covid data in light of a recent increase in cases.

Last month, the United States passed the one million Covid mortality mark, with Biden noting departed families' "unrelenting" anguish and urged Americans to be watchful. In early February 2020, America documented its first Covid-19 fatality on the West Coast.

Although several mask restrictions have been withdrawn, the country has lately experienced an increase in the number of daily viral cases, owing mostly to new Omicron subvariants.

For months, airline and tourist industries have lobbied the government to repeal the testing requirement, claiming that it discourages consumers from booking overseas trips. Many other nations have relaxed their testing criteria for fully vaccinated tourists in order to enhance tourism.

The groups claimed in February that the testing requirement was unnecessary due to the significant number of omicron cases currently present in every state, improved immunisation rates, and novel therapies for the virus.