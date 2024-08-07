Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Torrential rain leaves at least 45 dead in Yemen, dramatic videos of devastating floods go viral (WATCH)

    Dramatic videos of the Yemen floods, showing torrential waters sweeping away cars and debris, have gone viral, drawing global attention to the disaster.

    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 9:34 PM IST

    Yemen has been struck by catastrophic flooding and heavy rain, leading to the death of 45 people in recent days. The toll, confirmed on Wednesday by both a United Nations agency and a local official, underscores the severe impact of the deluge on the already crisis-ridden country.

    Flash floods in Maqbanah, located in the southwestern province of Taez, resulted in 15 fatalities, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The agency shared this information on the social media platform X, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian assistance in the region.

    In the Hodeida region, controlled by Huthi rebels, the death toll has reached 30, with five individuals still missing. Governor Mohamed Qahim reported the grim update, as the floods have overwhelmed the region's already strained resources.

    The devastation has now spread to Hajjah, where heavy rains have ravaged displaced camps and villages. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Yemen reported on X that the flooding has claimed additional lives and destroyed homes, leaving thousands of families in a state of crisis. Livestock and crops have been lost, exacerbating the plight of the displaced and local populations.

    Dramatic videos of the floods, showing torrential waters sweeping away cars and debris, have gone viral, drawing global attention to the disaster. These harrowing images have sparked widespread sympathy and calls for immediate international aid.

