TikTok ban takes effect in US: 'RIP TikTok' memes flood social media, company pins hope on Trump

The long-anticipated TikTok ban took effect in the United States late Saturday, as the popular app, used by 170 million Americans, became unavailable for download on Apple and Google app stores.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 11:04 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 11:04 AM IST

The long-anticipated TikTok ban took effect in the United States late Saturday, as the popular app, used by 170 million Americans, became unavailable for download on Apple and Google app stores. Many users were met with a notification that read, "A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now."

The ban comes in response to national security concerns surrounding TikTok’s Chinese ownership by ByteDance. The law, which was passed last year and upheld by the US Supreme Court on Friday, gives the platform until Sunday to sever its ties with its China-based parent or shut down its US operations altogether.

However, TikTok is not giving up just yet. The company has pinned its hopes on President-elect Donald Trump, who earlier on Saturday indicated he would likely grant a 90-day reprieve after taking office on Monday. TikTok’s notice to users referenced Trump’s promise, reassuring them that a solution may be in the works to reinstate the app once the new administration takes charge.

"We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office," the company said in a message posted to users. "Please stay tuned."

As the app went offline, social media was flooded with "RIP TikTok" memes, with users lamenting the potential end of a platform that has captivated millions. Many took to other social platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) to express their grief.

Meanwhile, TikTok users have already begun exploring alternatives. China-based RedNote, which is gaining traction among former TikTok fans, saw a surge in activity, with some users even tagging their posts with "tiktokrefugee" to express their sadness over the shutdown. Rivals Meta and Snap also saw a bump in their stock prices, with investors anticipating a shift of users and ad dollars away from TikTok.

TikTok's e-commerce arm, TikTok Shop, also faces uncertainty, as users expressed concerns over whether orders placed via the platform would still be fulfilled. Marketing firms that have relied heavily on TikTok’s influencer-driven campaigns are now scrambling to adapt, with some executives describing the situation as a "hair on fire" moment.

Despite the dramatic developments, TikTok has not given up hope. CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to attend the US presidential inauguration and has even been invited to a rally with Trump on Sunday. Additionally, there have been discussions regarding potential buyers for TikTok's US operations, including high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Frank McCourt, though the company has denied any formal talks.

Here's a look at RIP TikTok memes that flooded social media platform X following its ban in US:

