Thailand allows Clubs, bars to stay open for longer hours, vows to attract tourists for Winter Tourism season

The newly elected Thailand government led by Srettha Thavisin is making large efforts to draw international tourists back to Thailand. It has already prepared for the Winter tourism season and has announced festivals and other events for the upcoming months.

Thailand's government is working over the clock to revive its tourism industry and has aimed to attract millions of tourists in the Winter season. In a bid to draw more youngsters, the Srettha Thavisin-led government has given the nod to Clubs, and bars to stay open for longer hours. Various other initiatives have been taken by Thailand tourism to welcome winter travelers.

Government spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul on Tuesday revealed, “Entertainment venues, clubs, and karaoke bars in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Samui, popular tourist destinations, will be allowed to stay open two extra hours until 4 AM.” The Youth culture is popular in Thailand and many international travelers come to enjoy it in cities like Bangkok, Phuket, and Pattaya.

Srettha Thavisin recently won the Thailand elections and became the Prime Minister of the Asian nation. Since taking office, Srettha Thavisin has been actively working to revive the sluggish tourism industry of Thailand. Thailand’s economy like many other Asian nations thrives on tourism. The tourism sector is key for economic growth in these nations.

Since COVID-19, the footfall of wanderlust travelers has gone down globally which has caused a strain on many of the tourism-induced economies. However, Thailand has been creating policies to bring back the lively atmosphere induced by international tourists. Recently, the Asian nation temporarily waived visas for travelers from India, China Russia, Kazakhstan, and Taiwan.

This has been a welcoming development for the tourism economy in Thailand as well as travellers from countries like India and China. The Thailand government for the Winter Tourism season has announced Winter festivals that will include the Loi Krathong festival, Bangkok Marathon, and New Year. Some of the events are being specifically organized to showcase Thailand's culture to International tourists.