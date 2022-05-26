Texas student found with firearms outside high school after mass shooting horror

The suspect was arrested and charged with Unlawful Carrying Weapons in a Weapon-Free School Zone.

A student in the United States, Texas, was arrested with firearms outside a high school in Richardson city, a day after a mass shooting in the US state sent shockwaves around the world, following a police department. The Richardson Police Department, in its statement, stated that they received a phone call at 10.55 am (local time) in the 1500 block of East Spring Valley Road, reporting a male holding what appeared to be a rifle. Following police, the male was last seen walking towards Berkner High School, located at 1600 East Spring Valley Road.

The statement added, "Within minutes of receiving the call, several police officers from different units within the Richardson Police Department responded to Berkner High School and began a search and investigation into this incident. Additionally, nearby schools were notified of the police activity."

The person suspect was identified as a 'juvenile student' of the high school. He was apprehended inside the school, but no weapons were discovered.

Further investigation led to the discovery of the suspect's vehicle in the parking lot of 1551 East Spring Valley Road. In its statement, the Richardson Police Department said that the officers observed what appeared to be an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle inside the vehicle.

Also, the police added that the suspect was arrested and charged with Unlawful Carrying Weapons in a Weapon-Free School Zone, T.P.C. 46.02, a State Jail Felony.

This incident occurred just a day after a deadly shootout at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas happened, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed. Salvador Ramos, 18, was identified as the shooter.

Ramos posted an online message warning that he was going to "shoot up an elementary school" before going on the rampage at the elementary school. Before going to school, he had also shot his grandmother. Later, Ramos was killed by police.

The Robb Elementary School shooting sparked new criticism of the country's constitutionally protected gun laws, particularly those that allow the sale of automatic weapons to people under the age of 21.



