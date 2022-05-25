Anger and anguish grip US after Texas school massacre

After a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, at least 18 children were killed in the deadliest school shooting in the United States. Following the state Senator Roland Gutierrez, the death toll includes three adults, who said that state police had informed him. However, it was unclear whether the gunman was included in that number.

While addressing the country hours after the incident, US president Joe Biden called for strict gun laws.

Biden stated, "As a country when in the name of God are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When are we going to do what needs to be done in the name of God? How come you're willing to put up with this carnage? Why do we keep allowing this to happen? Where in the name of God is our backbone? Adding that "It's time to act."

Since the attack, messages of condolences, grief, and anger started to pour in. The US officials, Congress members, and other prominent Americans reacted to the school shooting.

Jill Biden, the first lady, said, "Enough, Lord. The teacher and the little ones. Stunned. Angry. Heartbroken."

"Enough is enough. Our hearts continue to break. We need to have the courage to act," stated Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former President of the US Barack Obama said, "Almost ten years after Sandy Hook and ten days after Buffalo, our country is paralysed, not by fear, but by a gun lobby and a political party unwilling to act in any way that could help prevent these tragedies. It's past time to take action, any action. And it's another tragedy, albeit a quieter but no less tragic one, for families to wait another day."

"Our elected officials at the local, state, and federal levels must find common-sense solutions to keep our children and communities safe regardless of party affiliation. Without jeopardising the right to hunt, sport shoot, and keep firearms for self-defence, they can do so. For far too long, propaganda and paranoia have kept us from cooperating on this. We can do and be better. The time to act is now," stated former President Bill Clinton.

The Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, said, "Texans are mourning for the victims of this mindless crime and the people of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and urge all Texans to come together."

"Heidi and I are praying for the children and families affected by the horrific shooting in Uvalde. We are in close contact with local officials, but the specifics are still being worked out. Thank you to the brave law enforcement and first responders who acted so fast," said the Texas Republican Senator, Ted Cruz.

