Worst school shooting in America; 19 children among 21 killed in Texas
The deceased school children were aged between 7 years and 10 years
Image: Law enforcement work the scene after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 people, including 18 children, were killed on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Photograph: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
America witnessed one of the worst school shootings in the country's history when an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, at an elementary school in Texas state. The gunman also grievously injured many more before being eliminated by the police. The deceased children were aged between 7 years and 10 years
At 11:30 am local time (10 pm IST) on Tuesday, gunshots were heard inside the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde town, Texas. The gunman was identified as Salvador Ramos, who used to reside in the area where the school was located. His motive, though, remains unclear.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott terms Salvador's actions as horrific and incomprehensible.
According to law enforcement agencies, Ramos was armed with a handgun and an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. He also possessed high-capacity magazines.
US President Joe Biden, who was briefed about the shooting during his return flight from Japan, addressed the nation. He said, "Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with it? It is time to turn this pain into action."
Image: Law enforcement work the scene after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 people, including 18 children, were killed on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Photograph: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images
In a proclamation honouring the victims of the school shooting, Biden has ordered that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds and at all military posts and naval stations until sunset, May 28, 2022.
The US flag will also be at half-mast across all embassies, consular offices and military facilities.
The school shooting has once again stoked the fiery debate on gun control. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has suggested arming the teachers to prevent such incidents in the future.
Speaking to a media outlet, Paxton said: "First responders typically can't get there in time to prevent a shooting. It's just not possible unless you have a police officer on every campus. I think you're going to have to do more at the school."
US Senator John Cornyn (Republican-Texas) said in a tweet: "Today, the entire state of Texas is in mourning. The shooting at Robb Elementary School is every parent and teacher's worst nightmare. My heart goes out to those in the hospital receiving care and to the loved ones of those who lost their lives. As a parent, I cannot imagine the pain they must be feeling."
"I am in touch with local officials in Uvalde and plan to travel there as soon as I can get there. No parent, child, or teacher should ever have to wonder whether it's safe to go to school. This is an excruciatingly painful time for the tight-knit Uvalde community and for all Texans.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz said gun reforms were not the way to prevent such crimes.
Speaking to reporters, he said rather than restricting the rights of 'law-abiding citizens', 'going after felons' is what will prevent such crimes. He criticised politicians for trying to 'advance their own political agenda" by calling for gun control.