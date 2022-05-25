Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Worst school shooting in America; 19 children among 21 killed in Texas

    First Published May 25, 2022, 8:22 AM IST

    The deceased school children were aged between 7 years and 10 years

    Image: Law enforcement work the scene after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 people, including 18 children, were killed on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Photograph: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

    America witnessed one of the worst school shootings in the country's history when an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, at an elementary school in Texas state. The gunman also grievously injured many more before being eliminated by the police. The deceased children were aged between 7 years and 10 years

    At 11:30 am local time (10 pm IST) on Tuesday, gunshots were heard inside the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde town, Texas. The gunman was identified as Salvador Ramos, who used to reside in the area where the school was located. His motive, though, remains unclear.

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott terms Salvador's actions as horrific and incomprehensible. 

    According to law enforcement agencies, Ramos was armed with a handgun and an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. He also possessed high-capacity magazines.

    US President Joe Biden, who was briefed about the shooting during his return flight from Japan, addressed the nation. He said, "Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with it? It is time to turn this pain into action."

    Image: Law enforcement work the scene after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 people, including 18 children, were killed on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Photograph: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

    In a proclamation honouring the victims of the school shooting, Biden has ordered that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds and at all military posts and naval stations until sunset, May 28, 2022.  

    The US flag will also be at half-mast across all embassies, consular offices and military facilities.

    The school shooting has once again stoked the fiery debate on gun control. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has suggested arming the teachers to prevent such incidents in the future.

    Speaking to a media outlet, Paxton said: "First responders typically can't get there in time to prevent a shooting. It's just not possible unless you have a police officer on every campus. I think you're going to have to do more at the school."

    US Senator John Cornyn (Republican-Texas) said in a tweet: "Today, the entire state of Texas is in mourning. The shooting at Robb Elementary School is every parent and teacher's worst nightmare. My heart goes out to those in the hospital receiving care and to the loved ones of those who lost their lives. As a parent, I cannot imagine the pain they must be feeling."

    "I am in touch with local officials in Uvalde and plan to travel there as soon as I can get there. No parent, child, or teacher should ever have to wonder whether it's safe to go to school. This is an excruciatingly painful time for the tight-knit Uvalde community and for all Texans.

    Texas Senator Ted Cruz said gun reforms were not the way to prevent such crimes.

    Speaking to reporters, he said rather than restricting the rights of 'law-abiding citizens', 'going after felons' is what will prevent such crimes. He criticised politicians for trying to 'advance their own political agenda" by calling for gun control.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anger and anguish grip US after Texas school massacre - adt

    Anger and anguish grip US after Texas school massacre

    Where in God's name is our backbone? Joe Biden slams US gun lobby after Texas school shooting

    'Where in God's name is our backbone?' Biden slams US gun lobby after Texas school shooting

    Thousands of Russians chant 'f**k the war' at concert in St Petersburg; video goes viral snt

    Thousands of Russians chant 'f**k the war' at concert in St Petersburg; video goes viral

    TIME s 100 most influential people of 2022 include Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy gcw

    TIME's 100 most influential people of 2022 include Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Prime Minister Modi's QUAD message in Tokyo, 10 updates

    Prime Minister Modi's QUAD message in Tokyo | 10 updates

    Recent Stories

    SpiceJet flights delayed after airline suffers attempt of ransomware attack gcw

    SpiceJet flights delayed after airline suffers attempt of ransomware attack

    Gaming Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 25; here is how you can get rewards

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 25; here is how you can get rewards

    Rajasthan Board 10th 12th Results 2022 Know when will the results be out gcw

    Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Know when will the results be out?

    football Champions League final: Decoding the 'peace' official match ball for Real Madrid vs Liverpool showdown snt

    Champions League final: Decoding the 'peace' match ball for Real Madrid vs Liverpool showdown

    Meta brings 3D virtual avatars for profile photos stickers on Facebook Messengers Instagram gcw

    Meta brings 3D virtual avatars for profile photos, stickers on Facebook Messengers, Instagram

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon