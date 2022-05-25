Worst school shooting in America; 19 children among 21 killed in Texas

The deceased school children were aged between 7 years and 10 years

Image: Law enforcement work the scene after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 people, including 18 children, were killed on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Photograph: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

America witnessed one of the worst school shootings in the country's history when an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, at an elementary school in Texas state. The gunman also grievously injured many more before being eliminated by the police. The deceased children were aged between 7 years and 10 years At 11:30 am local time (10 pm IST) on Tuesday, gunshots were heard inside the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde town, Texas. The gunman was identified as Salvador Ramos, who used to reside in the area where the school was located. His motive, though, remains unclear. Texas Governor Greg Abbott terms Salvador's actions as horrific and incomprehensible. According to law enforcement agencies, Ramos was armed with a handgun and an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. He also possessed high-capacity magazines. US President Joe Biden, who was briefed about the shooting during his return flight from Japan, addressed the nation. He said, "Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with it? It is time to turn this pain into action."

Image: Law enforcement work the scene after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 people, including 18 children, were killed on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Photograph: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images