Teenage student goes on stabbing rampage at Slovak high school; two dead, one critical

A teenage student stabbed two people to death and critically injured another at a high school in northern Slovakia before being apprehended by police.

First Published Jan 16, 2025, 7:35 PM IST

Bratislava: Tragedy struck a high school in northern Slovakia on Thursday when a teenage student went on a stabbing rampage, leaving two people dead and another critically injured.

The brutal attack occurred at a school in Spisska Stara Ves, a town situated on the border with Poland. Authorities confirmed that the suspect, an 18-year-old student, initially escaped but was swiftly apprehended by police.

According to police reports, the suspect targeted a teacher and two students in the vicious assault. The motives behind the attack remain unclear, and further details are yet to be released.

The Slovak rescue service reported that one person is in critical condition, fighting for their life.

Slovak Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok condemned the attack, stating, "I condemn the attack by the student who stabbed a teacher and his classmates at the grammar school." The minister also confirmed that he had visited the crime scene and expressed his condolences to the victims' families.

