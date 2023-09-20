Taliban under scrutiny: UN Report cites 1,600 cases of human rights abuses

Majorly women, journalists, and civil society members were targeted by the authorities in a bid to silence their growing dissent against the Taliban. Around one in ten of the violations were against women. Many times, police arrested people without any reason.

In a damning report, the United Nations Mission to Afghanistan (UNMA) has shed light on the appalling treatment of women, journalists, and civil society members under Taliban rule. The report discloses a shocking tally of 1,600 documented cases of human rights violations by the Taliban authorities.

Since the Taliban's forcible takeover of power, Afghanistan has been embroiled in turmoil, marked by the imposition of harsh and oppressive restrictions on women as one of their initial measures.

Due to a lack of transparency and accountability, the Taliban authorities have perpetuated various human rights violations according to a recent report from the U.N. Police officials and intelligence officials have contributed to the majority of the recorded numbers of human rights violations recently.

The report has recorded 1600 cases of human rights violations during the arrest and detention of Afghans in jail cells. Police officials and Intelligence authorities took barbaric measures to force confessions from the detainees. The methods include physical beatings, electric shocks, asphyxiation, stress positions, blind-folding, threats, and forced ingestion of water.

The UNMA report said, "These occurred overwhelmingly throughout the process of arrest and custody in places of detention under the de facto Ministry of Interior (MOI), and de facto General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI). Rare instances were documented in prisons under the de facto Office of Prison Administration (OPA)."

Majorly women, journalists, and civil society members were targeted by the authorities in a bid to silence their growing dissent against the Taliban. Around one in ten of the violations were against women. Many times, police arrested people without any reason.

The Taliban has however refuted the misconduct as implied in the UNMA report. The Foreign Ministry said that the number of violations documented is mistaken and not accurate. It disclosed that the authorities and judiciary were functioning to expand oversight and assure compliance with decrees.