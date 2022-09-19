Taiwan suffers from strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude; 1 killed, train derailed

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said that most of the damage appeared to be north of the epicentre and was in the town of Chishang at the relatively shallow depth of 7 km (4 miles).

A massive earthquake on Sunday shook much of Taiwan, toppling a three-storey building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks. It is reportedly said that one person died and nine people had minor injuries.

Since Saturday, the magnitude of 7.2 earthquake was the largest among dozens that have rattled the island's southeastern coast, when a 6.4 earthquake struck the same area.

Also read: Earthquake shakes train like a toy in Taiwan; watch viral video

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said that most of the damage appeared to be north of the epicentre and was in the town of Chishang at the relatively shallow depth of 7 km (4 miles).

In nearby Yuli town, a cement factory worker died and the three-story building, which had a 7-11 convenience store on the ground floor and residences above it, collapsed, the island's Central News Agency said.

Also read: UK: Mob vandalises temple, desecrates saffron flag in Leicester city

The 70-year-old owner of the building and his wife were rescued first, but it took longer to get to a 39-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter.

According to media reports, police and firefighters rushed to a bridge collapse on a two-lane road in what appeared to be a rural part of the same town where three people and one or more vehicles may have fallen off.

Also read: 'Deeply touched, moved beyond measure': King Charles III tells Britain ahead of Queen's funeral

In Yuli, a landslide trapped as many as 400 tourists on a mountain famous for the orange daylilies that blanket its slopes this time of year. They had no electricity and a weak cellphone signal.

Debris from a falling canopy on a platform at Dongli station in Fuli town, which is between Yuli and the epicentre at Chishang, hit a passing train, derailing six cars, the Central News Agency said, citing the railway administration. None of the 20 passengers were injured.