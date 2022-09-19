UK: Mob vandalises temple, desecrates saffron flag in Leicester city

According to an official statement by Leicestershire Police, the violence erupted on Saturday evening following an 'unplanned protest' by a group of men. "Parts of East Leicester experienced serious disorder on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday morning, when large crowds formed after groups of young men began an unplanned protest."

A Hindu temple was vandalised, and a saffron flag was desecrated by Muslim fanatics in Leicester on Sunday, according to police.

This follows a wave of targeted attacks on Hindus in the aftermath of the Asia Cup India-Pakistan cricket match on August 28, when armed Islamists attacked Hindus and their homes.

As per reports, the enraged Muslim mob attempted to kidnap Hindus, including children. Cars and other Hindu-owned property were also toppled and vandalised.

Following a protest by Hindus demanding action against Islamist violence, police officers have swarmed the streets of Leicester, using their disposal powers and encouraging peace.

"Authorities attempted to engage and remain with the group while more officers were called, but sadly, the situation resulted in disorder, the statement continued, adding that two people have been arrested from the site so far. Since the city's dispute began, 27 people have been arrested.

Leicestershire Police said in its most recent update on Monday that an operation to deter disorder was underway in East Leicester.

"A policing operation to stop the additional disturbance in East Leicester resumed on Sunday" (September 18). It received assistance from neighbouring police departments, including the mounted police unit. Dispersal and stop and search powers were employed to restore peace, according to a statement from Leicestershire Police.

According to the police, 15 people were arrested during the operation and are all still in police custody.

"Officers noticed groups of young men gathered in the North Evington area of the city on Sunday afternoon. Officers interacted with them and took action, such as setting up a temporary police barrier, to lessen disruption and harm to the neighbourhood. The impact of this disorder on our local communities is intolerable. Leicester will not tolerate violence, disorder, or intimidation, and we will continue to call for calm and dialogue. Our police operations and investigations remain rigorous and large-scale. "Thank you to everyone who has helped us reduce tensions and bring people to justice," the statement continued.

Another tweet from Leicestershire Police stated, "We advise you only to share information on social media that you know to be factual to fight disinformation and rumour on the ground via social media." For more details, please keep an eye on our social media outlets.

Following Pakistan's defeat by India in the Asia Cup match on August 28, violence erupted in Leicester. Muslims, primarily Pakistani Islamists, are said to have attacked Hindus and their homes in the area. A week after the incident, several videos of it went viral.

