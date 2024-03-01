Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Taiwan's largest telecom hacked: Sensitive govt documents sold on dark web, China hand suspected

    Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom fell victim to a significant cyber attack, leading to the theft of 1.7 terabytes of data, as announced by the hackers on the dark web.

    Taiwan largest telecom hacked: Sensitive govt documents sold on dark web, China hand suspected snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    In a cyber attack on Taiwan's largest telecom company, Chunghwa Telecom, on Friday hackers successfully infiltrated the system, making off with "sensitive information" that included military and government documents. The island's Ministry of National Defence has confirmed the breach, shedding light on the severity of the incident. This marks the latest major data leak in Taiwan, a nation that consistently ranks among the top targets for cybersecurity attacks, with suspicions pointing towards state-sponsored groups, particularly from China.

    Chunghwa Telecom fell victim to a significant cyber attack, leading to the theft of 1.7 terabytes of data, as announced by the hackers on the dark web. The compromised information encompassed government contracts, military documents, data from the armed forces, foreign affairs ministry, coast guard, and other critical units. The breach underscores the ongoing cybersecurity challenges faced by Taiwan and raises concerns about the potential involvement of state-sponsored entities, with some experts drawing parallels to tactics previously attributed to Chinese cyber groups.

    Also read: China expands State secrets law to include 'Work Secrets' in regulatory update, foreign businesses worried

    Taiwan has consistently been identified as a prime target for cybersecurity attacks, a status reaffirmed by digital data experts. The geopolitical context, with Beijing asserting its claim over Taiwan as part of its territory, adds a layer of complexity to these incidents. Persistent cyber threats are viewed as a form of "grey zone harassment" by China, serving as a daily challenge to Taiwan's military and digital security agencies. This extends beyond the digital realm, encompassing activities such as flying warplanes around the island and deploying vessels to its surrounding waters.

    While neither the Ministry of National Defence nor the initial TVBS report identified the hackers or their location, suspicions linger about potential state-sponsored involvement, particularly from Chinese cyber groups. The motive behind such attacks is often multifaceted, ranging from intelligence gathering to maintaining leverage in geopolitical disputes. The ongoing territorial dispute between Taiwan and China amplifies the significance of cyber threats as tools of coercion and interference.

    Chunghwa Telecom, a publicly traded company, has initiated investigations to determine the root cause of the suspected incident. The company assured the Taiwan Stock Exchange that there is currently no significant impact on its operations, minimizing potential losses resulting from the data theft. Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defence emphasized that certain leaked information, such as an air force contract, did not contain confidential details. The ministry has urged the involved contractor to enhance information security controls to prevent future incidents.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Many killed several injured as fire breaks out at building in Bangladesh gcw

    44 killed, several injured as fire breaks out at building in Bangladesh

    Israeli forces in Gaza open fire at crowd: Over 100 Palestinians killed in aid distribution point AJR

    Israeli forces in Gaza open fire at crowd: Over 100 Palestinians killed in aid distribution point

    Haunting 'knocking' sounds from 2023's doomed Titan submersible heard in new chilling audio (LISTEN) snt

    Haunting 'knocking' sounds from 2023's doomed Titan submersible heard in new chilling audio (LISTEN)

    Execution of American serial killer delayed as executioner fails to nerve in the eight lethal injections avv

    Execution of American serial killer delayed as executioner fails to nerve in the eight lethal injections

    Putin issues nuclear war risk warning amidst escalation of Ukraine conflict by the West avv

    Putin issues nuclear war risk warning amidst escalation of Ukraine conflict by the West

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Police conduct enquiry of 8 accused in 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan case vkp

    Karnataka: Police conduct enquiry of 8 accused in ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan case

    Tamil Nadu BJP wishes CM MK Stalin on his birthday in Mandarin amid ISRO advertisement row AJR

    Tamil Nadu BJP wishes CM MK Stalin on his birthday in Mandarin amid ISRO advertisement row

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Jamnagar airport, VIP lounge decorated (Watch) RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Jamnagar airport, VIP lounge decorated (Watch)

    BJP may field PM Modi from a second seat in South India; Ramanathapuram in TN under consideration anr

    BJP may field PM Modi from a second seat in South India; Ramanathapuram in TN under consideration

    Mandya's influential cop accussed of stealing water from Cauvery River basin; Public express outcry vkp

    Mandya's influential cop accussed of stealing water from Cauvery River basin; Public express outcry

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon