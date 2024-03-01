Taiwan's largest telecom hacked: Sensitive govt documents sold on dark web, China hand suspected

Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom fell victim to a significant cyber attack, leading to the theft of 1.7 terabytes of data, as announced by the hackers on the dark web.

In a cyber attack on Taiwan's largest telecom company, Chunghwa Telecom, on Friday hackers successfully infiltrated the system, making off with "sensitive information" that included military and government documents. The island's Ministry of National Defence has confirmed the breach, shedding light on the severity of the incident. This marks the latest major data leak in Taiwan, a nation that consistently ranks among the top targets for cybersecurity attacks, with suspicions pointing towards state-sponsored groups, particularly from China.

Chunghwa Telecom fell victim to a significant cyber attack, leading to the theft of 1.7 terabytes of data, as announced by the hackers on the dark web. The compromised information encompassed government contracts, military documents, data from the armed forces, foreign affairs ministry, coast guard, and other critical units. The breach underscores the ongoing cybersecurity challenges faced by Taiwan and raises concerns about the potential involvement of state-sponsored entities, with some experts drawing parallels to tactics previously attributed to Chinese cyber groups.

Taiwan has consistently been identified as a prime target for cybersecurity attacks, a status reaffirmed by digital data experts. The geopolitical context, with Beijing asserting its claim over Taiwan as part of its territory, adds a layer of complexity to these incidents. Persistent cyber threats are viewed as a form of "grey zone harassment" by China, serving as a daily challenge to Taiwan's military and digital security agencies. This extends beyond the digital realm, encompassing activities such as flying warplanes around the island and deploying vessels to its surrounding waters.

While neither the Ministry of National Defence nor the initial TVBS report identified the hackers or their location, suspicions linger about potential state-sponsored involvement, particularly from Chinese cyber groups. The motive behind such attacks is often multifaceted, ranging from intelligence gathering to maintaining leverage in geopolitical disputes. The ongoing territorial dispute between Taiwan and China amplifies the significance of cyber threats as tools of coercion and interference.

Chunghwa Telecom, a publicly traded company, has initiated investigations to determine the root cause of the suspected incident. The company assured the Taiwan Stock Exchange that there is currently no significant impact on its operations, minimizing potential losses resulting from the data theft. Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defence emphasized that certain leaked information, such as an air force contract, did not contain confidential details. The ministry has urged the involved contractor to enhance information security controls to prevent future incidents.