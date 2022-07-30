'Stop calling your company a family,' says CEO; here's why

Daniel Abrahams, the founder and CEO of Hustler, said, "Parents do not fire or lay off their children for poor performance or to cut household costs when they are struggling to put food on the table."

Many people have at least once heard someone refer to their workplace as a 'family.' While some may agree with that statement, others may disagree. That's what's going on in the comments section of a post by a CEO who explained why no one should refer to their company as a 'family.'

Daniel Abrahams, the founder and CEO of Hustler, a digital media agency based in Sydney, posted an image of a note on his LinkedIn page. He wrote, "Stop referring to your company as a 'family.' "Parents do not fire or lay off their children for poor performance or to cut household costs when they are struggling to put food on the table," according to a portion of the note. The following section explains what employers should concentrate on while working. "Aim to be a team built on trust and respect, where everyone feels valued." "Ultimately, your company is defined by your actions, not your words," Abrahams added.

In a post which was posted a week ago, the share has received over 47,000 reactions. It's also been shared nearly 4,000 times. People were naturally divided over the share. While some agreed with the CEO's remark, others disagreed.

Abrahams's LinkedIn profile states, "I'm a writer, artist, and father of three. I've been looking for balance in my life since I began working over 25 years ago. In 2018, I founded a digital agency to create the working environment I had always desired. Today is the most joyous day of my life."

