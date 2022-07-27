Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Entrepreneur Anil Kumar- A true epitome of persistence and philanthropy

    Dr. Anil Kumar is an illustration of a successful business person whose life story motivates others. To become the CEO and Chairman of the Ankita Group of Companies, he rose from modest beginnings.

    Bengaluru, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 5:32 PM IST

    No collection of words or phrases can adequately describe what exactly an entrepreneur is. One may actually comprehend the definition of an entrepreneur after having a firsthand encounter with one since it gives the phrase meaning. They are distinctive in their own right, though. Every entrepreneur runs differently and doesn't have the same qualities. For instance, Ankita Overseas was one of these businesses that became successful, and it did so under the capable leadership of Dr. Anil Kumar, a self-made millionaire.

    Dr. Anil Kumar is an illustration of a successful business person whose life story motivates others. To become the CEO and Chairman of the Ankita Group of Companies, he rose from modest beginnings. Due to his compassionate nature, the entrepreneur makes every effort to assist those in need. He never declines help, be it financial or otherwise. Dr. Anil has provided the basics for a happy life to innumerable war widows, disabled people, and retired defence professionals with the intention of aiding those in need. He has also provided financial assistance to a lot of individuals as well as to those who got stuck away from their homes during the Covid-19 Pandemic's lockdown.

    Under the capable and engaged leadership of Dr. Anil Kumar, the Ankita Group of Companies now works on the global market, producing, exporting, and importing diverse agricultural, healthcare, and grocery commodities. He made the decision to aid many farmers and established Ankita Overseas, a business that purchases goods from farmers at a fair price and then sells them on the world market. Foxnuts, lychee, and rice are just a few of the premium agricultural goods sold by the business. Around the world, all of these products come in around 43 different variations. Customers use the items in numerous countries and continents, including Africa and the Middle East.

    When asked what would you suggest to budding entrepreneurs who aspire to touch new horizons of success, Dr. Anil Kumar stated, “It's acceptable to want the security that comes from working for someone else. However, one must be determined enough in order to be an entrepreneur. Starting from scratch necessitates unflinching confidence in both you and your company. Your desires for your life and your company objectives must be interwoven, if not one and the same. Otherwise, it's challenging to muster the motivation to persevere when things get difficult.”

    From being a member of the middle class to serving as the CEO and Chairman of the Ankita Group of Companies, he has come a long way. While Dr. Anil Kumar's success in the corporate world is unquestionably commendable, his charitable endeavours are something that everyone who wishes to alter society should recognize and applaud. The National Education and Human Resource Development Organisation recognized his accomplishments by giving him the Rashtriya Udyog Ratna Award in 2011. Everybody who wishes to live a happy life can learn from Dr. Anil's dedication, the labour of love, and sacrifices. The virtuoso's efforts, struggles, and contributions are a lesson for everyone who aspires to become famous while still wanting to make a difference in the world.

