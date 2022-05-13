Sri Lanka's new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe thanks Modi for economic help, desires deeper connection with India

Wickremesinghe, 73, was sworn in as Sri Lanka's 26th prime minister on Thursday, with the goal of stabilising the country's debt-ridden economy and putting an end to political turbulence. "I desire a deeper connection and I want to thank Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi for Indian economic help to his country," Wickremesinghe added.

Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has expressed his desire for deeper ties with India during his tenure, and has hailed India for its economic support as the country faces its worst economic crisis since independence.

Wickremesinghe, 73, was sworn in as Sri Lanka's 26th prime minister on Thursday, with the goal of stabilising the country's debt-ridden economy and putting an end to political turbulence. "I desire a deeper connection and I want to thank Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi for Indian economic help to his country," Wickremesinghe added.

Wickremesinghe stated that his priority was to address the economic situation. "I want to solve this situation so that people can have petrol, diesel, and power," Wickremesinghe stated.

His statements came after he took the pledge in a religious ritual here last night. Since January of this year, India has pledged more than USD 3 billion to debt-ridden Sri Lanka through loans, credit lines, and credit swaps.

India said on Thursday that it looks forward to working with the new Sri Lankan administration created via democratic procedures, adding that New Delhi's commitment to the people of the island country will be maintained.

The 73-year-old United National Party (UNP) leader took over as prime minister after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's elder brother and former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa quit on Monday when violence erupted following an attack on anti-government protestors by his supporters.

Sri Lanka is experiencing its biggest economic crisis since winning independence from the United Kingdom in 1948. A lack of foreign currency has contributed to the problem, since the government cannot afford to pay for imports of essential goods and gasoline, resulting in acute shortages and extremely high costs.