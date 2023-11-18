Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SpaceX loses Starship rocket 8 minutes after second launch; yet calls it 'incredibly successful day' (WATCH)

    SpaceX's uncrewed spacecraft Starship reached space for the first time on Saturday but was presumed to have failed minutes later, in a second test after its first attempt to reach space ended in an explosion.

    SpaceX loses Starship rocket 8 minutes after second launch; yet calls it 'incredibly successful day' (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 7:26 PM IST

    SpaceX's uncrewed spacecraft, Starship, designed for transporting astronauts to the moon and beyond, achieved its first journey into space on Saturday. However, moments later, it was presumed to have encountered a failure in its second test, following a previous attempt that resulted in an explosion during its initial space endeavour.

    The two-stage rocketship took off from SpaceX's Starbase launch site near Boca Chica, Texas, with the intention of a planned 90-minute spaceflight. Unfortunately, contact with the spacecraft was lost approximately 10 minutes after liftoff, as reported by a company broadcaster.

    "We have lost the data from the second stage... we think we may have lost the second stage," SpaceX's livestream host John Insprucker said.

    SpaceX's attempt today comes after a first attempt to fly the spaceship in its fully-stacked configuration back in April ended in a spectacular explosion over the Gulf of Mexico.

    The rocket blasted off from the company's Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas shortly after 7:00 am local time (1300 GMT).

    Despite the Super Heavy booster undergoing a "rapid unscheduled disassembly," SpaceX engineers deemed today's rocket launch highly successful. SpaceX maintains that early-stage explosions in rocket development are considered valuable, as they expedite the learning process and inform design decisions more rapidly than ground tests.

    The second launch proved more successful than the company's initial attempt in April. Any data collected from today's launch will be utilized to guide future modifications to the rocket, according to SpaceX.

    During its inaugural test flight on April 20, SpaceX had to intentionally detonate Starship four minutes after launch due to a failure in the separation of the two stages. The rocket disintegrated into a fiery ball, ultimately crashing into the Gulf of Mexico and generating a dust cloud that reached a town several miles away.

    After a month-long investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted clearance to SpaceX on Wednesday to proceed with another attempt, despite opposition from conservation groups. These groups are suing the regulator, asserting that it failed to adhere to environmental laws.

    SpaceX maintains that explosions during the early stages of rocket development are beneficial for informing design choices more rapidly than ground tests. However, time is of the essence as a modified Starship needs to be prepared for a scheduled lunar landing in 2025.

    The primary modification since the initial launch pertains to how the spaceship separates from the booster. Starship now employs "hot staging," igniting upper stage engines while still attached to the booster, a method commonly used in Russian rockets that could unlock significantly greater power.

    Additional changes include enhancements to vents aimed at reducing the likelihood of an explosion.

    The inaugural launch inflicted substantial damage to the company's Starbase launchpad. To address this, the launchpad has undergone reinforcement using high-strength concrete. Additionally, a water jet system has been implemented to safeguard against the intense heat and force generated during the launch.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 7:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australian DyPM Richard Marles to watch India Vs Australia final at Narendra Modi stadium

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australian DyPM Richard Marles to watch India Vs Australia final at Narendra Modi stadium

    US Envoy shares heartfelt video with 'Legends of '83, OGs of cricket'; cheers for India in WC final (WATCH) snt

    US Envoy shares heartfelt video with 'Legends of '83, OGs of cricket'; cheers for India in WC final (WATCH)

    Roasting in hell Rabbi claims Hamas terrorist who paraded German tourist's naked body dead (WATCH) snt

    'Roasting in hell': Rabbi claims Hamas terrorist who paraded German tourist's naked body dead (WATCH)

    Antony Blinken's blink of disbelief as US President Biden drops 'dictator' bomb on Xi Jinping WATCH AJR

    Antony Blinken's blink of disbelief as US President Biden drops 'dictator' bomb on Xi Jinping (WATCH)

    Explained Why Osama Bin Laden's 'Letter To America' resurfaced amid Israel-Hamas war AJR

    Explained: Why Osama Bin Laden's 'Letter To America' resurfaced amid Israel-Hamas war

    Recent Stories

    Astrologer Sumit Bajaj's bold prediction for World Cup 2023 Final between India vs Australia osf

    Astrologer Sumit Bajaj's bold prediction for World Cup 2023 Final between India vs Australia

    Nayanthara turns 39: Actress' new poster from 'Test' unveiled on her birthday; take a look RBA

    Nayanthara turns 39: Actress' new poster from 'Test' unveiled on her birthday; take a look

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma shares insights on India's potential 'Playing XI' for the all important final osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma shares insights on India's potential 'Playing XI' for the all important final

    cricket Australia's Journey to the World Cup Final: Overcoming hurdles and soaring to eight consecutive victories osf

    Australia's Journey to the World Cup Final: Overcoming hurdles and soaring to eight consecutive victories

    Lets bring the cup home: Hardik Pandya sends inspiring message to Team India ahead of WC final (WATCH) avv

    'Let's bring the cup home': Hardik Pandya sends inspiring message to Team India ahead of WC final (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon