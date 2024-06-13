SHOCKING! Elon Musk showed genitals, offered horse to SpaceX flight attendant in exchange for sex: Report

A woman has alleged that Elon Musk showed her his genitals and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for sexual acts after she gave him a massage during a flight.

Following a lawsuit filed by former employees of SpaceX against Elon Musk for alleged sexual harassment during their tenure at the aerospace company, additional allegations of misconduct by the tech billionaire have surfaced.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, is accused of engaging in sexual relationships with two of his employees, including an intern. The report also detailed an incident where a flight attendant alleged that in 2016, Musk exposed himself to her and proposed exchanging sex for the purchase of a horse. This incident, initially reported by Business Insider in 2022, allegedly took place aboard a SpaceX flight.

A woman has alleged that Elon Musk showed her his genitals and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for sexual acts after she gave him a massage during a flight. She further claimed that after she declined, her shifts were reduced by the company.

Elon Musk has denied these allegations, calling them “utterly untrue” and even humorously suggesting on social media that the scandal be dubbed “Elongate”. He also denied the presence of a flight attendant on his plane, despite reports indicating otherwise, including in 2016 when the alleged incident occurred.

Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, defended Musk against the flight attendant's accusations in an email to the entire company following the news report. “Personally, I believe the allegations to be false,” she wrote, “not because I work for Elon, but because I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations.”

In addition to the flight attendant's allegations, another woman who reported directly to Musk alleged that he repeatedly asked her to have his children.

Elon Musk, who is known to be the father of at least 10 children, has frequently expressed concerns about global underpopulation and advocated for intelligent individuals to have more children. In 2021, the same year he had children with one of his employees, Musk emphasized his belief, stating, “If people don't have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words.”

Shivon Zilis, an executive at Musk's Neuralink brain-implant company, shares twins with him. According to Walter Isaacson's biography "Elon Musk," Zilis mentioned that Musk actively encouraged her to have children and later offered to serve as a sperm donor, expressing, “I can't possibly think of genes I would prefer for my children.”

