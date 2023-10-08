Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shocking! Brazen celebrations in Canada after Hamas makes Israel bleed (WATCH)

    Canada officially designated Hamas as a terrorist organization in 2002, but celebrations erupted within the country after Hamas militants launched a brutal attack on Israeli cities. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly condemned the attack and expressed support for Israel's right to defend itself.

    Canada officially designated Hamas as a terrorist organization in 2002, characterizing it as a "radical Islamist-nationalist terrorist organization that emerged from the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood in 1987." However, in the wake of a brutal and bloodshed-inducing wave of violence unleashed on Saturday by Hamas militants on Israeli cities, brazen celebrations were witnessed in Canada.

    These celebrations occurred even as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly "strongly condemned" the deadly Hamas attack in Israel. On a Saturday morning, Trudeau took to X (formerly Twitter) to emphasize the imperative need to protect civilian lives after Gaza-based Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, resulting in numerous casualties.

    In his post, which garnered over 1.3 million views, Trudeau stated, "Canada strongly condemns the current terrorist attacks against Israel. These acts of violence are completely unacceptable. We stand with Israel and fully support its right to defend itself."

    However, contrary to these assertions, a procession of pickup trucks filled with pro-Hamas supporters, chanting slogans and blaring horns, paraded through Ontario and Toronto, indicating a stark contrast to the Canadian Prime Minister's stance.

    The scenes on Canada's streets lend credibility to the statements made by India regarding the country giving extremists a free hand to operate on its soil. India had levelled serious accusation that Canada was emboldening separatist Khalistani groups, some of which have been designed as terrorist by New Delhi. Yet, Canada continues to molly-coddle these groups.

    The surprise attack by Hamas militants, which took place early Saturday morning, involved the firing of thousands of rockets and the deployment of numerous fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip. This unprecedented incursion occurred during a significant Jewish holiday, resulting in numerous fatalities and hundreds of injuries.

    As of Sunday afternoon, the death toll had risen to over 200 people, with thousands more injured or reported missing, according to Israel's national rescue service. This marked the deadliest attack in Israel in decades.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, during a televised address, that "we are at war," emphasizing that it was not merely an "operation" or a "round," but a full-scale conflict. He warned that "the enemy will pay an unprecedented price."

    These developments, along with the escalating violence abroad, were closely monitored in Canada, where some police forces increased their presence around mosques and synagogues. Additionally, the country's largest airline cancelled flights to the region, while political figures called for peace.

