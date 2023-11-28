SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun holds US responsible for protection amid alleged assassination plot

The recent revelations arose following reports that US authorities foiled a scheme to kill Pannun on American soil, a claim India dismissed, asserting it isn't a governmental agenda. The Indian government has expressed willingness to probe the matter, denying any involvement in such activities.

Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, identified as a terrorist in India, accuses the Indian government of plotting his assassination due to his global advocacy for the Khalistan referendum. Blaming the Joe Biden administration for his safety, Pannun emphasized that the alleged threat compromises American freedom of speech and democracy.

The recent revelations arose following reports that US authorities foiled a scheme to kill Pannun on American soil, a claim India dismissed, asserting it isn't a governmental agenda. The Indian government has expressed willingness to probe the matter, denying any involvement in such activities.

In an interview, Pannun clarified allegations that Indian officials were angered by his call for Sikhs to boycott Air India, asserting his intention was not to incite violence but to advocate for a boycott, a narrative he insists was misrepresented by Indian authorities.

Amid these claims, Pannun highlights his pursuit of a peaceful and democratic resolution for Punjab's independence, culminating in the Khalistan referendum scheduled for January 26, 2024.

This episode comes in the wake of Canada's acknowledgment of credible accusations linking Indian agents to the murder of another Sikh separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which led to a diplomatic strain between Canada and India. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statements ignited global concerns and strained relations between Ottawa and New Delhi.

