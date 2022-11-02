Saudi Arabia warns of Iran attack in 48 hours; US and allies on elevated threat status

Iran's leadership has repeatedly blamed and warned Saudi Arabia for meddling in their 'internal affairs' and stoking protests using Saudi-backed Farsi language news sites.

Iran may be preparing for an imminent attack on Saudi Arabia, said American officials citing intelligence shared by the Gulf nation. In fact, the officials termed the threat perception as credible and anticipated that the attack could happen within 48 hours.

According to media reports, one of the intelligence inputs shared by the Saudis includes a strike on the American troops in Iraq's Erbil. The attacks are allegedly being planned to create a distraction from the protests against the country's leadership in Tehran. Iran has been witnessing protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody of the country's morality police.

In a statement, the National Security Council -- the US President's principal forum for national security and foreign policymaking -- said it was concerned about the threat assessment and that it was in touch with the Saudis both through military and intelligence channels. 'We will not hesitate to act in defence of our interests and partners in the region,' the NSC said in the statement.

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder said his country would reserve the right to protect and defend itself no matter where its forces are serving, including Iraq. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price echoed a similar sentiment. 'We will not hesitate to act in defence of our interests and our partners in the region,' Price said.

In light of the intelligence inputs, the US and allied forces in the Middle East are on elevated threat status.

To note, Iran and Saudi Arabia have been at loggerheads since the latter snapped diplomatic ties with Tehran over Iranian protesters storming the Saudi embassy in 2016 after Riyadh executed a Shiite cleric.

The region has witnessed multiple attacks by Iran-supported Houthi rebels on Saudi oil infrastructure. Tensions have been high, especially after a fragile truce between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed military coalition expired last month.

Iran, meanwhile, has been in the spotlight over its export of drones to Russia, which has been using them to target civilian and military infrastructure in Ukraine.

Image: Archive photo 'Gulf Shooting' military drill held by with the participation of Kuwaiti, Saudi and US forces. Photograph: Jaber Abdulkhaleg/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

