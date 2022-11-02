Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saudi Arabia warns of Iran attack in 48 hours; US and allies on elevated threat status

    Iran's leadership has repeatedly blamed and warned Saudi Arabia for meddling in their 'internal affairs' and stoking protests using Saudi-backed Farsi language news sites.

    Saudi Arabia warns of imminent Iran attack; US and allies on elevated threat status
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 2:26 PM IST

    Iran may be preparing for an imminent attack on Saudi Arabia, said American officials citing intelligence shared by the Gulf nation. In fact, the officials termed the threat perception as credible and anticipated that the attack could happen within 48 hours.

    According to media reports, one of the intelligence inputs shared by the Saudis includes a strike on the American troops in Iraq's Erbil. The attacks are allegedly being planned to create a distraction from the protests against the country's leadership in Tehran. Iran has been witnessing protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody of the country's morality police.

    Iran's leadership has repeatedly blamed and warned Saudi Arabia for meddling in their 'internal affairs' and stoking protests using Saudi-backed Farsi language news sites.

    In a statement, the National Security Council -- the US President's principal forum for national security and foreign policymaking -- said it was concerned about the threat assessment and that it was in touch with the Saudis both through military and intelligence channels. 'We will not hesitate to act in defence of our interests and partners in the region,' the NSC said in the statement.

    Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder said his country would reserve the right to protect and defend itself no matter where its forces are serving, including Iraq. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price echoed a similar sentiment. 'We will not hesitate to act in defence of our interests and our partners in the region,' Price said.

    In light of the intelligence inputs, the US and allied forces in the Middle East are on elevated threat status.  

    To note, Iran and Saudi Arabia have been at loggerheads since the latter snapped diplomatic ties with Tehran over Iranian protesters storming the Saudi embassy in 2016 after Riyadh executed a Shiite cleric. 

    The region has witnessed multiple attacks by Iran-supported Houthi rebels on Saudi oil infrastructure. Tensions have been high, especially after a fragile truce between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed military coalition expired last month.

    Iran, meanwhile, has been in the spotlight over its export of drones to Russia, which has been using them to target civilian and military infrastructure in Ukraine.  

    Image: Archive photo 'Gulf Shooting' military drill held by with the participation of Kuwaiti, Saudi and US forces. Photograph: Jaber Abdulkhaleg/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

    Also Read: Tithwal, a village in Kashmir along LoC hopes divided bridge will bridge the divide

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 2:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    South Korea issues air raid alert after North Korea fires more than 10 missiles gcw

    South Korea issues air raid alert after North Korea fires more than 10 missiles

    From Alien attack to nuclear blast and more might happen in 2023; read Baba Vanga's shocking predictions AJR

    Baba Vanga's shocking 2023 predictions: Alien attack, nuclear explosion and more

    Why Chinese protesting COVID lockdowns are singing Bappi Lahiri s Jimmy Jimmy gcw

    Why Chinese protesting COVID lockdowns are singing Bappi Lahiri's 'Jimmy, Jimmy...'

    Foxconn Covid chaos: Fear grips China after desperate workers flee lockdown at iPhone factory snt

    Foxconn's Covid chaos: Fear grips China after desperate workers flee lockdown at iPhone factory

    Former UK PM Liz Truss phone was hacked by Russian agents Report gcw

    Former UK PM Liz Truss' phone was hacked by Russian agents: Report

    Recent Stories

    We all witnessed what happened with GN Azad: Sachin Pilot after PM Modi praised Ashok Gehlot - adt

    We all witnessed what happened with GN Azad: Sachin Pilot after PM Modi praised Ashok Gehlot

    sexy pictures Man City boss Pep Guardiola daughter Maria looks smoking hot in white red cleavage revealing Halloween costume snt

    Man City boss Pep Guardiola's daughter Maria looks smoking hot in sexy white and red Halloween costume

    Here is how Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan is planning to celebrate his 57th birthday drb

    Here’s how ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan is planning to celebrate his 57th birthday

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, ZIM vs NED: Netherlands trounce Zimbabwe by 5 wickets despite elimination-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands trounces Zimbabwe by 5 wickets despite elimination

    Work from home opt for car pools and more Delhi government suggests tips for clean air gcw

    Work from home, opt for car pools and more: Delhi govt suggests tips for clean air

    Recent Videos

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon