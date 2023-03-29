Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russian TV host Sergei Karnaukhov caught taking photos of woman's cleavage during broadcast

    This happened during an important speech by the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk. He discussed the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of his country amongst other key issues around the invasion of Ukraine.

    In what comes as a disturbing moment in Russian television history, a host was busted for taking a screenshot of a woman's cleavage during a live broadcast. Footage from a popular propaganda channel shows presenter Sergei Karnaukhov zooming in on a member of the audience before snapping a picture.

    With a creepy smirk spread across his face, the TV host was seen saving the close-up picture of the woman on his desktop. He had failed to realise that his iPad was connected to the live broadcast. His disgraceful actions were seen by all viewers.

    This happened during an important speech by the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk. He discussed the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of his country amongst other key issues around the invasion of Ukraine.

    However, it looks like the host lost interest in the President's speech and decided to focus on the woman in the audience. The video has since been shared widely on social media, but Karnaukhov showed no embarrassment.

    Instead of an apology, he offered a rather ridiculous explanation for his actions. He told Gazeta.ru that he took the screenshot during Lukashenka's speech 'under the influence of thoughts of nuclear apocalypse'.

    "The topic of deploying nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus evoked in me childhood memories of the terrible threat of a nuclear apocalypse," Karnaukhov said.

    "When, under the impression of these emotions, I saw a beautiful girl in the hall, I could not resist and took a screenshot," he further said.

