Russian 'special Ukraine operation' reaches outskirts of Kyiv

The Russian and Ukrainian governments signalled a willingness to talks on Friday, even as Kyiv officials asked civilians to help protect the city from advancing the Russian military in Europe's biggest security crisis in decades. The diplomatic gestures contrasted sharply with developments on the ground and Putin's harsh language directed at Ukrainian officials, including a demand for a coup by the country's military.

The defence ministry told Kyiv residents to make petrol bombs to repel the invaders, and on Friday evening, witnesses reported hearing artillery rounds and intense gunfire from the western part of the city. The sound of frequent artillery fire, apparently some distance from the city centre, continued in the early hours of Saturday. Zelenskyy filmed himself with aides on the capital's streets, vowing to defend Ukraine's independence.

Some families sought refuge in bunkers after Russian missiles struck Kyiv on Thursday night. According to the UN's top humanitarian official, others attempted desperately to board crowded trains heading west, joining the hundreds of thousands who had fled their homes in search of safety.

Ukraine and Russia will discuss a time and location for talks in the coming hours, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov on social media, presenting the first glimpse of hope for dialogue since the invasion began.

The Kremlin previously stated that it offered to meet in Minsk, Belarus after Ukraine showed a readiness to consider declaring itself a neutral nation, but Ukraine had selected Warsaw as the location. According to Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, this has caused a "pause" in communications.

However, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Russia's offer was an attempt to conduct diplomacy "at the barrel of a gun," and that President Vladimir Putin's troops must cease bombing Ukraine if he is serious about talks.

Following weeks of warnings from Western leaders, Putin launched a three-pronged assault of Ukraine from the north, east, and south on Thursday, threatening to destabilise Europe's post-Cold War order. Putin has stated that one of the major motives for his invasion is to "denazify" Ukraine's government, accusing it of genocide against Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine.

