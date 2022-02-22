Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun, says UK minister; Boris Johnson chairs emergency meeting

"The invasion of Ukraine has begun," British Health Secretary Sajid Javid told media outlets. "The Russians, President Putin, have decided to attack Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already begun, so Britain will impose sanctions on Russia, according to a senior British minister on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson presided over an emergency government response meeting to the Ukraine crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, escalating a crisis that the West fears will lead to a major war.

According to Reuters, tanks and other military equipment were seen moving through the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk after Putin formally recognised the breakaway regions and ordered the deployment of Russian forces to "keep the peace."

Britain has threatened to deny Russian firms access to US dollars and British pounds, preventing them from raising capital in London and exposing what Johnson refers to as the "Russian doll" of property and company ownership. Britain has not yet specified who will be subject to the sanctions but has promised that Russian oligarchs will have nowhere to hide. Russian banks, according to Johnson, could be among the targets. Johnson would announce sanctions in a statement to parliament, according to Javid.

"I'm certain that we'll make those penalties as specific as possible to the persons responsible for this gross breach of international law," Javid added.

Meanwhile, Russia has decided to recognise the independence of Moscow-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine. In response to the developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted, "Given the statements made at the Russian Federation's Security Council meeting, I held urgent consultations with Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz and convened the National Security and Defence Council."

