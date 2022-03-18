Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russian autocract Vladimir Putin murderous dictator, pure thug: US President Joe Biden continues verbal attack

    The comments came a day after Biden called Putin a war criminal — a significant escalation in his rhetoric condemning the Russian leader’s actions against Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday Biden’s comments were “absolutely unacceptable and inexcusable.”

    Washington D.C., First Published Mar 18, 2022, 10:19 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden on Thursday called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “pure thug” and “murderous dictator”, a day after he referred to Putin as a “war criminal”, pointed attack against the latter amid ongoing military operation by the Russian troops in Ukraine.

    Biden said Putin is “a murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine,” while speaking at the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon on St. Patrick’s Day at Capitol Hill.

    “I think he is a war criminal,” Biden had said on Wednesday.

    Also read: Parts of a Ukraine compromise deal are close to being agreed: Russia

    The comments came a day after Biden called Putin a war criminal — a significant escalation in his rhetoric condemning the Russian leader’s actions against Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday Biden’s comments were “absolutely unacceptable and inexcusable.”

    Moscow considers “inadmissible and unforgivable” the words of US President Joe Biden, who called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal”, said Peskov. He also said that hundreds of thousands of people around the world have been killed by US bombs. The words of Biden, who called Putin a “war criminal”, are “absolutely inadmissible, unacceptable, unforgivable”, said Peskov, RT reported.

    Also read: ‘Kidnapped’ Melitopol mayor released after being swapped for nine Russian soldiers

    “Our President is a very wise, far-sighted and cultured international figure and the head of the Russian Federation,” said Peskov while answering a question as to why Putin does not answer the American leader.

    Also on Wednesday, hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s emotional address to Congress, Biden laid out new American military assistance to Ukraine, which includes weapons and drones, as well as anti-aircraft and anti-armour systems, stopping short of some of Zelenskyy’s requests, such as the implementation of a no-fly zone.

    Earlier, in a meeting with Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach of Ireland, the President also zeroed in on the Russian leader, saying, “Putin’s brutality and what he’s doing and his troops are doing in Ukraine is just inhumane.”

    Also read: Ukraine theatre housing ‘more than a thousand’ bombed; ICJ orders Russia to stop all hostilities

    Also read: US to provide weapons, food and humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
