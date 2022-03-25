Russia wants to conclude war by May 9, claims Ukraine's Army: Reports

According to the Ukrainian army, Russia wants the battle to end by May 9; the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

The Ukraine Military has claimed that Russia wishes to end the war by May 9. As per reports from Kyiv Independent, the intelligence sources of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have asserted that the Russian troops are told that the war must end by May 9.

In Russia, the date is widely celebrated as the day of victory over Nazi Germany.

Meantime, Ukraine has accused Russia of forcibly deporting hundreds of thousands of its citizens to Russia, claiming that some of them are being held as "hostages" to force Kyiv to end the conflict.

According to the Associated Press, Ukraine's ombudsperson, Lyudmyla Denisova, 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, have been kept against their will.

The Kremlin also presented the identical digits; however, it stated that those people wished to go to Russia.

In contrast, US President Joe Biden and Western allies have vowed new sanctions and humanitarian help to Ukraine; however, their offers fell short of the more robust military assistance asked by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video appeal.

Also Read: Ukraine war: Canada to increase oil, gas exports amid push to displace Russia

Also Read: G7 to restrict Russian Central Bank’s gold use; Zelenskyy appeals to NATO for more weapons

Also Read: Ukraine war: Biden in Europe, might impose new sanctions | 10 developments