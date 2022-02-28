Russia-Ukraine war: India asks students to travel away from 'active conflict'

India has been increasing its efforts to bring back thousands of citizens stuck in the conflict.

The Indian government on Monday asked the stranded students in war-torn Ukraine's capital Kyiv to move to the western part of the country "away from active conflict." After noticing intense fighting on streets and attacks in residential buildings, the city has now lifted the weekend curfew.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Modi administration has stepped up attempts to bring thousands of citizens trapped in the war-hit country back home. PM Modi convened a high-level conference on Monday on the crisis and discussed the residents' safe return methods. As per sources, four ministers are being sent to neighbouring countries as part of the measures.

As per reports, Indian ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and VK Singh will travel to Ukraine's border countries as special envoys to assist with the evacuation of the Indian students.

As per reports, Petroleum Minister and former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri will coordinate evacuation efforts from Hungary. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will expedite Indian evacuation from Romania and Moldova. From Slovenia, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will speed up the trans-border movement. The Roads and Transport Minister VK Singh will push Operation Ganga from the Poland border.

Post the attack on the land, sea, and air of Ukraine by the Kremlin, thousands of civilians have fled the country. However, Kyiv was able to slow down the offensive over the weekend, and Belarus is now sending soldiers to assist its ally Moscow in the conflict.

With Russia targeting residential buildings and violence spilling into the streets, the capital city was in jeopardy. However, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to hold the ground.

State governments and opposition in India, including Rahul Gandhi, have been putting pressure on the administration regarding the safe return of the stranded students from the war-hit country. A video that displayed some Indians being mistreated as they attempted to travel into Poland was widely shared on social media.

