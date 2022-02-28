  • Facebook
    Russia-Ukraine war: Google temporarily disables maps live traffic details in Ukraine

    Google has disabled some map functions that provide real-time traffic details and different crowded locations in Ukraine. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    California, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 10:20 AM IST
    Alphabet Inc's Google confirmed on Sunday that it has temporarily disabled some google maps functions that provide real-time traffic details and how different crowded locations are in Ukraine. 

    After checking with sources, including regional authorities, the company claimed it took the step to secure local populations in the country. Invading the Russian military is launching attacks on Ukraine.

