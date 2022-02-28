Russia-Ukraine war: Google temporarily disables maps live traffic details in Ukraine

Google has disabled some map functions that provide real-time traffic details and different crowded locations in Ukraine.

Alphabet Inc's Google confirmed on Sunday that it has temporarily disabled some google maps functions that provide real-time traffic details and how different crowded locations are in Ukraine.

After checking with sources, including regional authorities, the company claimed it took the step to secure local populations in the country. Invading the Russian military is launching attacks on Ukraine.

Also Read: FIFA punishes Russia for Ukraine invasion, FA refuses to play

Also Read: Former Miss Grand Ukraine, Anastasiia Lenna, joins fight against Russia