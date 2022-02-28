  • Facebook
    Rahul Gandhi says can't abandon our own people, shares video of Indians in Ukraine

    Rahul Gandhi stated that the GoI should urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded and their families. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yet again raised concern for the thousands of Indian students stranded in Ukraine amid the war, asked the government to "urgently share a detailed evacuation plan with those stranded and their families". 

    Gandhi took to his Twitter and wrote, "My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos." He added that the government of India should urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded and their families. The government can't abandon its own people. 

     

    He posted a video showing the chaos at the Ukraine border, where guards are seen pushing individuals forcibly. A man is overheard, stating, "Look how they thrashing the girls." Since Thursday, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine, tens of thousands have fled. According to Kyiv, more than 350 civilians were killed.

    As per the reports, Gandhi's video displayed some Indian students being harassed when they tried to cross Poland. The country has confirmed that Indian citizen does not need a visa to enter Poland. 

    The central government devised alternative evacuation plans last week with the assistance of Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, as Ukraine's airspace remains closed. The government stated that the administration advised students not to travel to border crossings without consulting officials.

    In the recent development, as per sources, the Union Ministers will fly to Ukarien's neighbouring countries to fast track the evacuations of the Indian students stranded amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with key officials and ministers this morning on the Ukraine crisis and Indians trying to exit Ukraine.

    As per reports, Indian ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and VK Singh will travel to Ukraine's border countries as special envoys to assist with the evacuation.

    On the second such meeting conducted by PM Modi in two days, sources said that the PM stressed the safe evacuation of students is a priority.

    The government has been under fire from Congress for the evacuation issue. While Rahul Gandhi has been posting images and videos to Twitter regularly, another party official, Randeep Surjerwala, said on Sunday that PM Modi was visiting Uttar Pradesh with an eye on the election campaign despite a huge crisis.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
