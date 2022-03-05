Russia-Ukraine war: China evacuates first set of nationals on chartered fights; 10,800 Indians flown back

This was the first of a series of chartered flights sent by China to evacuate Chinese nationals. Meanwhile, at least 10,800 Indians have been brought back by special flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries under Operation Ganga.

A chartered flight carrying evacuated Chinese students and nationals from Ukraine landed in Hangzhou, capital of East China’s Zhejiang Province, state media CGTN said Saturday as fears grew for their safety with anger reportedly rising over Beijing’s refusal to condemn the Russian invasion.

This was the first of a series of chartered flights sent by China to evacuate Chinese nationals after the country moved more than 3,000 Chinese citizens safely from Ukraine to neighbouring countries, the state-run Global Times newspaper reported. The flights are operated by Air China.

Meanwhile, at least 10,800 Indians have been brought back by special flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries under Operation Ganga, the Centre said on Friday. The evacuation process was carried out by three Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft and 15 civilian flights.

Also, two Russian IL-76 strategic lift planes are on standby to fly out to Moscow as soon as Indian nationals evacuated from northeastern cities of Kharkiv and Sumi are taken to the Russian capital.

On the other hand, Indian students in the Ukrainian city of Sumy urged officials to help them evacuate as it sees a rise in hostilities. Sumy is close to the Russian border but due to raging hostilities students in Sumy, Indians as well as of other nationalities, are unable to get out of the city.

Around 500 Indians have been waiting outside Kharkiv, with many students stranded at Pisochyn. Unable to board trains leaving Kharkiv, they walked 11 km to Pisochyn. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine said that a “vast majority” have been evacuated and that efforts are ongoing. A special flight carrying 229 Indians from Ukraine arrived in Delhi early Saturday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said, “Efforts to bring back Naveen Shekharappa’s (an MBBS student who died in shelling in Ukraine) body is in progress. We’re in touch with the Indian embassy, also spoke to External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on the matter.”

