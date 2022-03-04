Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow ready with 130 buses to evacuate Indian students, others

"A total of 130 comfortable buses are ready to go to Kharkiv and Sumy from the Nekhoteyevka and Sudzha checkpoints in the Belgorod Region at 6 am today to rescue Indian students and nationals of other foreign states," Mizintsev was cited as saying by Russia's TASS news agency.

At least 130 buses have been planned for the evacuation of Indian students and other foreigners from Kharkiv and Sumy who are trapped in Ukraine due to the conflict. Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia's national defence control centre, stated earlier on Thursday.

"A total of 130 comfortable buses are ready to go to Kharkiv and Sumy from the Nekhoteyevka and Sudzha checkpoints in the Belgorod Region at 6 am to rescue Indian students and nationals of other foreign states," Mizintsev was cited as saying by Russia's TASS news agency.

Three additional C-17 aircraft from the Indian Air Force arrived to Hindan airbase late on Thursday night and early this morning, transporting 630 Indian people from Ukraine through airfields in Romania and Hungary as part of Operation Ganga.

Union Minister VK Singh announced on Friday that seven planes carrying 200 Indian residents had been dispatched to India in the previous three days. The Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation went on to say that some students who arrived in Warsaw with relatives and friends have opted to stay, and that they are safe in Poland. According to Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs, nearly 9,000 individuals have been returned to India from Ukraine.

Two Indian students were killed after being entangled in Ukraine's civil conflict. On Friday morning, one student was hurt while escaping Kyiv. The pupil has been admitted to the hospital.

Four ministers have also been dispatched to neighbouring countries to assist with the evacuation of trapped Indians in Ukraine. Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and General (Retd) VK Singh have been stationed in Hungary, Romania and Moldova, Slovakia, and Poland, in that order.

