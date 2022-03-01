India offers to help evacuate citizens of neighbouring countries

TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, said that the events at the Ukraine border had hampered India's efforts.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted on a resolution asking for Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine in a special session. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) discussed the region's humanitarian crisis.

TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN (UNPR), expressed concern about the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Tirumurti said that the events at the Ukraine border had hampered India's efforts. Also, India offered evacuation aid to citizens of developing countries and India's neighbours whose nationals were stranded in Ukraine, he said.

While informing the Security Council of the administration's decision to send ministers to oversee evacuation efforts in neighbouring European countries, Tirumurti said that the developments have adversely impacted India's evacuation efforts on the ground at the border crossings in Ukraine.

Tirumurti informed the Security Council that the government would be providing humanitarian supplies to Ukraine on March 1.

Tirumurti thanked all the neighbouring countries of Ukraine, who allowed Indian citizens to enter their borders. And also assisted in the evacuation process and gave all facilities to the missions.

On social media, videos of tensions erupting at the Ukraine border as individuals attempted to flee were shared, causing huge concern.

Since Sunday, seven special aircraft have returned to the country, carrying Indians stuck in the war-torn country via alternate routes due to closed Ukrainian airspace. India is receiving assistance from Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania. In the last 48 hours, PM Modi has convened three high-level meetings to discuss the issue.

On February 28, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi promised medical and other supplies to Ukraine. Bagchi said on Monday that about 1,400 Indian citizens had been flown back to India on six evacuation planes.

Also Read: 'Operation Ganga': Reuniting Indians stuck in Ukraine with their families

Also Read: California shooting: 5 killed, including three kids, inside church in Sacramento

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Enough is enough. Soldiers need to move back to their barracks’, says UN chief