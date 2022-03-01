  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: Artillery kills 70 Ukraine soldiers as Russia steps up attack

    The UN has said that at least 102 civilians, including seven children, have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Artillery kills several Ukraine soldiers as Russia steps up attack-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kyiv: More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the head of the region wrote on Telegram. However, news agency AP could not immediately confirm the report.

    Dmytro Zhyvytskyy posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching for rubble. In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed during the fighting on Sunday.

    The UN has said that at least 102 civilians, including seven children, have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. Meanwhile, an embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its ties to the West by applying to join the European Union, a largely symbolic move for now.

    Also read: 'Will not panic or cry': Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska shares heartwarming post

    The Indian embassy in Kyiv, in an advisory issued Tuesday, asked Indians asked to leave Kyiv urgently through ‘any means available’. The advisory comes as Moscow strengthened its attack on Ukraine and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, even as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.

    Meanwhile, people across the world took to the streets protesting Putin's decision to invade Ukraine last Thursday. In the United States, many gathered in public spaces in Texas, California, Washington DC and New York, among other places, to condemn Moscow's move.

    Satellite images show Russian troops are attacking Ukraine on multiple fronts and are advancing on the capital city of Kyiv, AP reported.

    On Monday, a convoy consisting of hundreds of armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was just 17 miles (25 kilometres) from the center of Kyiv. The city is home to nearly 3 million residents. The images from Maxar Technologies also captured signs of fighting outside Kyiv, including destroyed vehicles and a damaged bridge, the report added.

    Also read: 2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    Also read: Airspace closures stretch affects global supply chains as Russia’s isolation grows

    Also read: Humans of Ukraine: Scarred, jolted yet resilient (PHOTOS)

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 1:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska shares heartwarming post says will not panic or cry gcw

    'Will not panic or cry': Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska shares heartwarming post

    Russia-Ukraine war: Airspace closures stretch affects global supply chains as Russia's isolation grows-dnm

    Airspace closures stretch affects global supply chains as Russia’s isolation grows

    2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    Mama this is so hard: Russian soldiers last message to his mother - ADT

    'Mama, this is so hard': Russian soldier's last message to his mother

    Leave Kyiv urgently today Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory gcw

    'Leave Kyiv urgently today': Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory

    Recent Stories

    Ashneer Grover s resignation from BharatPe sparks meme fest Check out gcw

    Ashneer Grover's resignation from BharatPe sparks meme fest; Check out

    LPG price hike: Commercial cylinder gets expensive by Rs 105, check new rates here

    LPG price hike: Commercial cylinder gets expensive by Rs 105, check new rates here

    Russia-Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin stripped of Taekwondo black belt-ayh

    Russia-Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin stripped of Taekwondo black belt

    Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska shares heartwarming post says will not panic or cry gcw

    'Will not panic or cry': Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska shares heartwarming post

    Russia-Ukraine war: Airspace closures stretch affects global supply chains as Russia's isolation grows-dnm

    Airspace closures stretch affects global supply chains as Russia’s isolation grows

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match SCEB vs NEUFC Highlights (Game 104): SC East Bengal, NorthEast United play out 1-1 stalemate-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 104): SCEB, NEUFC play out 1-1 stalemate

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel' - ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer - ycb

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Video Icon
    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days-ycb

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

    Video Icon
    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Video Icon