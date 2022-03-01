Russia-Ukraine war: Artillery kills 70 Ukraine soldiers as Russia steps up attack

The UN has said that at least 102 civilians, including seven children, have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

Kyiv: More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the head of the region wrote on Telegram. However, news agency AP could not immediately confirm the report.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching for rubble. In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed during the fighting on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its ties to the West by applying to join the European Union, a largely symbolic move for now.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv, in an advisory issued Tuesday, asked Indians asked to leave Kyiv urgently through ‘any means available’. The advisory comes as Moscow strengthened its attack on Ukraine and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, even as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.

Meanwhile, people across the world took to the streets protesting Putin's decision to invade Ukraine last Thursday. In the United States, many gathered in public spaces in Texas, California, Washington DC and New York, among other places, to condemn Moscow's move.

Satellite images show Russian troops are attacking Ukraine on multiple fronts and are advancing on the capital city of Kyiv, AP reported.

On Monday, a convoy consisting of hundreds of armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was just 17 miles (25 kilometres) from the center of Kyiv. The city is home to nearly 3 million residents. The images from Maxar Technologies also captured signs of fighting outside Kyiv, including destroyed vehicles and a damaged bridge, the report added.

