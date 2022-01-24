Russia-Ukraine issue: US to deploy at least 1,000 to 5,000 troops to counter incursion threat, says report

According to the source, the Biden administration is considering expanding the number tenfold depending on how the scenario progresses. It is considering sending warships and planes to these states, also NATO partners, as Russia remains undaunted after many rounds of diplomatic talks.

The United States may send 1,000 to 5,000 troops to eastern Europe and the Baltic states as the likelihood of a Russian-led assault into Ukraine grows, according to the New York Times. According to the source, the Biden administration is considering expanding the number tenfold depending on how the scenario progresses. It is considering sending warships and planes to these states, also NATO partners, as Russia remains undaunted after many rounds of diplomatic talks.

People familiar with the discussions informed the New York Times that a decision on force deployment might be made later this week. The Biden administration has opposed deploying more soldiers to Ukraine, but sending more troops to US allies and NATO members is a measure geared at restraining Russian influence in eastern and southern Ukraine, as well as in Belarus, a former Soviet country that has indirectly cooperated with the Russians.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden met with senior Pentagon officials, including US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, virtually at Camp David to explore countering Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, the US State Department ordered diplomats' families to leave Ukraine on Sunday, as US President Joe Biden considered options for increasing America's military capabilities in Eastern Europe to confront a Russian army buildup.

According to a separate CNN report, national security advisor Jake Sullivan and Biden counsellor Steve Ricchetti attended the meeting in person. Last week, Biden warned Putin that, in addition to severe economic costs, Russia would witness increased US presence in the form of soldiers or weapons assistance to NATO allies such as Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Earlier in his meetings with Biden and US officials, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated unequivocally that he wishes to avoid this type of situation.

During several meetings with their American counterparts, Russian officials outlined Russia's demands: one, Russia does not want former Soviet states, particularly Ukraine and Georgia, to join NATO; and two, countries such as Bulgaria and Romania, both former Warsaw Pact members, have demanded a reduction in troops and NATO's presence.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have risen further as Russia refuses to withdraw from the Russia-Ukraine border. Recently, the United Kingdom asserted that Russia intends to impose a pro-Russian administration in Ukraine. The United Kingdom also delivered armaments to Ukraine earlier this month to boost its defences. Last week, the Baltic states also dispatched US missiles to assist Ukraine in responding.

Also Read | Russia to be held accountable if it invades Ukraine, will be a disaster, says US President Joe Biden

Also Read | US, allies to 'respond decisively' if Russia invades: Joe Biden assures Ukrainian prez