Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: 10 latest updates

    The UNGA suspended Russia in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries remaining abstained. 

    Russia Ukraine crisis, 10 latest updates
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 8, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

    In a recent development, the UN General Assembly on Thursday has suspended Russia over the Ukraine war. This marks the second time that the UNGA has taken such drastic action after Libya's suspension in 2011. Ukraine has been pleading with the United States for more weapons to defend itself against the war. Ukraine stated they needed more planes, anti-aircraft systems, tanks, heavy artillery, rockets systems and long-range missiles to target the Russian ships in the Black Sea. Following their withdrawal from the damaged outskirts, the Russian troops have regrouped in the rebel region of Donsak in the east and have increased battle there.  

    On Friday, Ukraine's Sumy officials in the northeast stated that the territory was free of Russian troops. As per reports, however, the explosions may still be heard as rescue service workers dispose of ammunition left by the Russian military. As Russia retreats, it has been accused of numerous war crimes. 

    Latest updates: 

    1) The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council over the vicious killings of civilians. The UNGA suspended Russia in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries remaining abstained. Russia refused the suspension as 'illegal', while Ukraine welcomed it and stated it was 'grateful'.

    2) Russia continues its overnight shelling, focusing on fuel storages sites in and around Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Chuguev by cruise missiles shot from ships in the Black sea, as per reports. 

    3) Russain failed to overtake Kyiv; now, they are regrouping around the Donbas, Russian-speaking industrial region in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces for nearly eight years. 

    4) In the north area of the capital, Ukrainian officials assembled proof of Russian atrocities. The officials stated that there are signs that Russian troops killed people indiscriminately before exiting.

    5) To isolate Russia, European Union countries decided to ban coal imports from Russia. It was the first time the EU's sanctions were aimed at Moscow's vital energy income.

    6) On Thursday, the International Energy Agency stated its member countries are releasing oil of 60 million barrels from their emergency reserves on top of previous US pledges to tackle the soaring energy prices due to the Ukraine conflict.

    7) Lloyd Austin, US defence secretary, stated that Russia's Vladimir Putin has given up on conquering Kyiv. At the hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee in Congress, Austin stated that they think Putin has given up on his aim to capture Kyiv and is presently concentrating on the country's south and east.

    8) On Ukraine's demand for more arms, Australia stated it would donate 20 Bushmaster armoured combat vehicles.

    9) The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that it had acknowledged over 100 attacks on health services in Ukraine and asked for humanitarian access to Mariupol, under siege.

    10) Charles Michel, the chief of the European Council, has backed a proposal to release an additional 500 million euros ($540 million) to provide arms for Ukraine. Earlier, the EU has agreed on a 1 billion euro package to offer arms to Kyiv. The funds come from a 5 billion euro European peace fund established by member countries.

    Also Read: Moscow confirms elimination of fuel storage facilities in 4 Ukrainian cities

    Also Read: America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Also Read: To increase challenges: US to target Russian investment in fresh sanctions


     

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Shehbaz Sharif? The man poised to become next Prime Minister of Pakistan-dnm

    Who is Shehbaz Sharif? The man poised to become next Prime Minister of Pakistan

    Setback for Imran Khan, Pakistan SC orders no-confidence motion in Assembly on April 9-dnm

    Setback for Imran Khan, Pakistan SC orders no-confidence motion in Assembly on April 9

    General elections not possible before October this year, says ECP; Imran Khan holds important meeting-dnm

    General elections not possible before October this year, says ECP; Imran Khan holds important meeting

    Chinese surgeons executing death-row prisoners by removing hearts, claims study-dnm

    Chinese surgeons executing death-row prisoners by removing hearts, claims study

    Moscow confirms elimination of fuel storage facilities in 4 Ukrainian cities

    Moscow confirms elimination of fuel storage facilities in 4 Ukrainian cities

    Recent Stories

    Diabetes to Erectile dysfunction: Here are 10 health risks for men to watch out for RBA

    Diabetes to erectile dysfunction: Here are 10 health risks for men to watch out for

    Who is Shehbaz Sharif? The man poised to become next Prime Minister of Pakistan-dnm

    Who is Shehbaz Sharif? The man poised to become next Prime Minister of Pakistan

    Income Tax department attaches 41 assets, including one hotel linked to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav -adt

    Income Tax department attaches 41 assets, including one hotel linked to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav

    Europa League: Barcelona's Xavi lauds 'pure talent of players' after draw against Frankfurt snt

    Europa League: Barcelona's Xavi lauds 'pure talent of players' after draw against Frankfurt

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged? Actress flaunts a massive diamond ring RBA

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged? Actress flaunts a massive diamond ring

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon