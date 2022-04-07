Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Moscow confirms elimination of fuel storage facilities in 4 Ukrainian cities

    The Russian Ministry stated that Ukraine used these facilities to supply its military near Mykolaiv and Kharkiv and in the Donbas region in the far southeast.
     

    Moscow, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 3:54 PM IST

    The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed on Thursday that its missiles had eliminated four fuel storage installations in the Ukrainian cities, including Mykolayiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Chuhuiv, overnight.

    On February 24, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in what is defined as a "special operation" aimed at degrading its southern neighbour's military capabilities and rooting out "dangerous nationalists."

    Ukrainian troops have scaled stiff resistance, and the Western countries have imposed several sanctions against Russia to withdraw its forces. 

    In the early morning video message, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Western officials should rapidly agree on a sanction on Russian oil, claiming that their inability to do so has resulted in the deaths of Ukrainians. 

    He also added that he would continue to press the Russian banks to be totally banned from the international finance system. 

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced nearly 4 million people to flee, killed or injured thousands and left the country and towns destroyed. 

    Zelenskyy stated that Russia was making enough money from oil exports that it doesn't need to take peace talks seriously and urges the "democratic world" to avoid Russian crude.

    "Few politicians are still unable to decide how to restrict the flow of petrodollars and oil euros to Russia without jeopardising their economy," Zelenskyy stated, expecting that an oil ban would nevertheless be imposed. 

    "The only question is how many more Ukrainians the Russian troops will have time to slaughter for you, certain politicians, and we know who you are, to find some resolve," he continued.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 4:02 PM IST
